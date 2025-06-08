Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Order of Giants DLC is out this September with more of everyone's favorite fedora-wearing archaeologist

The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle DLC will release this year on September 4 on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft revealed today during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025.



Previously announced last summer, the Order of Giants DLC promises more catacomb-diving and treasure-stealing with the intrepid Indy, though publisher Bethesda hasn't elaborated on many specifics before today.

But the teaser trailer that accompanied Order of Giants' release date announcement during the Xbox Games Showcase offers a blink-of-an-eye – but still comprehensive – preview of what the DLC entails.

"A new adventure begins..." promises the trailer. Indy himself doesn't sound thrilled about it. We watch him trod the cobblestone streets of Italy, where he declares, "This is where it starts."



"Beneath the streets of Rome," he continues, "enter the city of Antioch."



This story is developing...