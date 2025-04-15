Everything we know about the Indiana Jones and the Great Cricle Order of Giants DLC

The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Order of Giants is due to launch this year, but no new information on the story DLC has been announced since the game’s launch in December 2024. The PS5 port release seemed like a good time to lump in this DLC for an expanded and complete version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but we’ll have to wait a little longer.

That means the vague release window and some speculation based on various clues and the secret ending of Indy’s adventure is all we really have to work with, for now. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about the Order of Giants DLC for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Look out for spoilers for the ending and secret ending of the game below!

Currently, the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Order of Giants DLC does not have a set release date, beyond the information that it is coming out in “2025”. However, the upcoming Xbox showcase on June 8 seems like a perfect opportunity to reveal more about the DLC, hopefully including a proper release date. We’ll be sure to update this guide with any information as soon as we get it.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Order of Giants price

While the Order of Giants DLC isn’t out yet, there are a few ways you can effectively pre-order it by buying a premium version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Digital Premium Upgrade = $34.99/£34.99 (includes The Order of Giants DLC (when available) but does not include the base game)

= $34.99/£34.99 (includes The Order of Giants DLC (when available) but does not include the base game) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Digital Premium Edition = $99.99/£99.99 (includes the base game, The Order of Giants DLC (when available), and other digital items)

= $99.99/£99.99 (includes the base game, The Order of Giants DLC (when available), and other digital items) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector’s Edition = $189.99/€199.99 (includes the base game, The Order of Giants DLC (when available), and lots of other goodies)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is on Xbox Game Pass, but it’s not clear if the Order of Giants DLC will also get added to the service when it launches. You might have to buy the Digital Premium Upgrade above to play it with your Game Pass subscription.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Order of Giants story

As mentioned, details on what the Order of Giants DLC will include in terms of story and locations are non-existent. The name clearly suggests that the story will continue to delve into the Nephilim Order, the Giants, and presumably Locus (though how the developers will handle the tragic passing of Tony Todd is unclear), but there’s nothing official to go on beyond that.

The game’s secret ending may provide some hints, with the bonus cutscene showing a crashed Ark in some snow and ice with some footprints nearby. These are almost certainly going to be Locus’, indicating he survived the space-folding journey triggered in the finale.

The note that can be collected from the vault that gets opened in the secret ending also pretty much confirms that the Ark is in Antarctica and reveals that there is likely an 18th piece and location for the Great Circle there. A different note found in Iraq also suggests that the rock material the “allmaker” piece of the Great Circle is carved from is found in Antarctica, so it’s clearly significant.

Perhaps there’s a secret Nephilim Order temple, city, or spaceship buried in the ice (who can say when it comes to Indiana Jones?). Either way, it seems highly likely that Indy will be venturing (likely solo since Gina leaves Indy at the end of the main story) to the south pole in search of the Ark and Locus, but we’ll have to wait for official details later this year. As our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review suggests, we really enjoyed the game, so hopefully this DLC lives up to the main game’s strengths too.



