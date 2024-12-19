The Indiana Jones Great Game puzzle is a large version of the game you played after first entering the secret Sukhothai pyramid. Except this is played with people rather than pieces in the Great Circle. It's exactly the same process - place pegs (people) to rotate the pieces to face a certain direction. But the speed people move, and scale of it all, can make things confusing. If you're struggling, here's how to solve the Great Game in Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones Great Game solution

This is the solution to the Great Game puzzle in Indiana Jones as marked in Indy's own Journal.

The diagram is orientated as if you were standing at the back of the room facing the giant statue that eventually moves when you solve the puzzle. The dark circles are the hook-nosed pieces that rotate, while the empty circles are the spots you need to direct people to stand on.

Once you get everyone in position and the pieces with a nose all face the giant statue, it will move aside and you'll be able to explore further into the structure.

However, it's worth noting that there might be some variations to the solution as this is the configuration I had that seemed to open the door, with one spot, second from the right, in a different place:

I had a similar situation in the Indiana Jones game room puzzle where you first encounter this game - the solution I got is very slightly different to what Indy noted in his journal.

If you're having trouble with either solution, try to be patient as the pressure pads on the floor, and the people you direct around, are slow to move. Wait for things to settle to see what the result is before you do anything else. Also watch where you go as you try to position things, as you can also trigger the pressure pads and, if you don't realise you've done that, you might think something is moving because of what one of the other people is doing in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

