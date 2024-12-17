How to solve the Indiana Jones game room puzzle

The Indiana Jones game room puzzle is the first challenge you'll find once you get inside the hidden pyramid in Sukhothai. It's a board game where placing large pegs on a board will move L-shaped pieces to face different directions and open a couple of doors, giving Indy what he needs to find the next stone. It's not particularly well explained though and, if I'm honest, all I can really do is show you the solution without entirely understanding how I got it.

Indiana Jones game room puzzle solution

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll reach the Game Room puzzle in Indiana Jones shortly after clearing the Indiana Jones cog wheel puzzle in Sukhothai that lets Indy and Gina inside the hidden pyramid.

When you enter the game room, you'll find a strange board in the center with hooked pieces that look like they have noses, and some pegs that make them turn to face different directions when you place them in the board. There are also two more pegs in an alcove to the left, and a patch of wall to the right you can clean to reveal the message "the game reveals the secret" in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

If you take the two extra pegs and add them to the board to recreate this pattern you'll open another panel on the right by the message on the wall.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

This will give you three more pegs you can add to the board. You now want to get the nose shaped pieces facing the statue directly ahead of the entrance you came in through. To do that take all the pieces you have and place them in these positions:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

This will make all the noses face the statue which will then move away to reveal a message hidden behind it. Look at the message and take a picture of it to complete the game room puzzle in Indiana Jones and move onto the next stage of the adventure.

