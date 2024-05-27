Will the Indiana Jones game be on PS5? Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is being billed as a big Xbox exclusive, but the permanency of that choice is far less certain, as we've seen all manner of exclusives from both consoles move to each other and PC alike. If you're hoping to see the Indiana Jones game on PlayStation 5 in the future, we've outlined everything we know about what's to come below.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be an Xbox exclusive, for now

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Sadly the Indiana Jones game will not be on PS5 in the near future, at least according to recent news from Xbox and Microsoft. The Great Circle is planned for some point in 2024 (with no clearer date beyond that), and according to Microsoft Gaming Boss Phil Spencer there are no plans to move the game to PS5, either at launch or in the further future.

That being said, it is worth putting this news into wider context - namely, that these days "exclusive" is something of a loose term. The news itself was part of a wider story where Xbox announced PS5 ports of no less than four separate games initially billed as Xbox exclusives, and this relationship has worked in the opposite direction too, with PS5 exclusive Deathloop eventually making it to Xbox Game Pass.

(Image credit: MachineGames)

While it's clear the plan right now is to keep Indy exclusive to the Xbox, time and an ever-shifting industry landscape means that choice may not be permanent. Recent comments suggest that Game Pass is not currently financially secure as an investment, bringing in less money than Microsoft has hoped and negatively affecting sales of games available on it… which will include the Indiana Jones game.

Not to mention that other studios under the Microsoft-owned Bethesda umbrella have recently been closed down , all of which is suggestive of one conclusion: that Xbox probably needs to make as much money off its games as it can in the short-term. And considering that Game Pass may not be enough for such an obviously expensive game to recoup its costs, this makes it very possible that we might see Indiana Jones on PS5 in order to reach a wider market.

Of course, this is largely speculative, and again, right now the official stance from Microsoft is that Indiana Jones will be limited to Xbox and Game Pass. We only mention these other factors to highlight the fact that this may not be the case forever, and that those waiting for a PS5 port can still have some hope.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission