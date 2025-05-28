Wolfenstein studio MachineGames was apparently working on an unannounced game at the same time as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but it was canceled

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was one of the best games of 2024, but it turns out that developer MachineGames might have also been busy with another, mysterious game at some point during its development, and one that'll seemingly never see the light of day.

As spotted by Wikipedia editor Timur222 on Twitter , the LinkedIn page of former MachineGames lead artist Ayagaure "Ayi" Sánchez Dieppa (who now works as an artist at Valve) shows something rather interesting. Between February 2022 and January 2024, Dieppa claims to have worked on both Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and a "canceled unannounced project" at MachineGames.

What could this apparent project be? Well, being unannounced, it's hard to say. The artist previously served as a senior environment artist on Wolfenstein: Youngblood and The New Colossus, too, but that doesn't necessarily mean this other game was also part of the series. After all, Dieppa worked on Indiana Jones, too.

Either way, it's a shame to have apparently lost a new game from the studio, and even more disappointing that we may never know what it was. For now, it seems pretty likely that MachineGames is probably working on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's Order of Giants DLC expansion, which we also know basically nothing about other than the fact that it's happening. Those who bought premium editions of the base game are set to get access to the DLC whenever it launches, though, so look forward to that.

