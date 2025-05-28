Wolfenstein studio MachineGames was apparently working on an unannounced game at the same time as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but it was canceled
What could it be?
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was one of the best games of 2024, but it turns out that developer MachineGames might have also been busy with another, mysterious game at some point during its development, and one that'll seemingly never see the light of day.
As spotted by Wikipedia editor Timur222 on Twitter, the LinkedIn page of former MachineGames lead artist Ayagaure "Ayi" Sánchez Dieppa (who now works as an artist at Valve) shows something rather interesting. Between February 2022 and January 2024, Dieppa claims to have worked on both Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and a "canceled unannounced project" at MachineGames.
What could this apparent project be? Well, being unannounced, it's hard to say. The artist previously served as a senior environment artist on Wolfenstein: Youngblood and The New Colossus, too, but that doesn't necessarily mean this other game was also part of the series. After all, Dieppa worked on Indiana Jones, too.
Either way, it's a shame to have apparently lost a new game from the studio, and even more disappointing that we may never know what it was. For now, it seems pretty likely that MachineGames is probably working on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's Order of Giants DLC expansion, which we also know basically nothing about other than the fact that it's happening. Those who bought premium editions of the base game are set to get access to the DLC whenever it launches, though, so look forward to that.
Be sure to keep an eye on upcoming releases in our roundup of new games for 2025 and beyond, too.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
