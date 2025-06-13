Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has quickly become one of favorite adventure games of all-time, and the DLC promises to give me exactly what I want - more of it

As soon as I came to the end of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, all I wanted was more. More puzzles, more whip-cracking traversal, more fist-fights. More Indiana. Did I expect my prayers to be answered quite so soon during Summer Game Fest? Absolutely not. But am I over the moon that we're getting an Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Order of the Giants DLC this September?

You better believe it. I tucked into MachineGames' globe-trotting adventure for the first time this year on PS5, and it's safely one of my favorite games in recent memory. I don't say that lightly, either, as someone who's a diehard fan of the fedora-wearing archaeologist and the movies from George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

With the promise of letting me really become the character I grew up loving, I wondered if the studio behind Wolfenstein could actually fulfill that fantasy, but boy did it deliver and then some. From the many nods to the films, to nailing the spirit of the iconic character, and putting on the signature hat for myself, I can't remember the last time I felt as sad to reach a game's conclusion as I did in The Great Circle. Happily, the Order of the Giants looks set to give me exactly what I yearn for, and better yet, it's going to do it in the most exciting way possible by drawing us into another mystery-filled quest in a new location: Rome.

A dark secret in the depths

(Image credit: Bethesda)

An adventure to remember (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review: "The best adventure Indy has embarked on in over 30 years"

Nothing spells adventure quite like going to a new destination to face challenges unknown, which is why I loved the variety of locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's core experience. Each and every one offered something different: from the sandy pyramids of Gizeh to the snowy climbs of the Himalayas, and the streets of the Vatican, every place presented its own distinct feel – all with unique disguises, landscapes, hidden secrets, and puzzles. So, the prospect of going somewhere fresh once again in the Order of the Giants DLC is exactly what I want.

"This is where it starts. Beneath the streets of Rome", says Indiana, who sets the scene for the expansion in the reveal trailer, which will plunge us into ancient crypts and sewers nestled deep below the city. Admittedly it does sound pretty spooky, with the official Lucasfilm site painting a picture of the dark quest that's in store for us.

Set during the events of the main game, we'll be setting out to uncover "dark secrets" that lie beneath Rome with the help of a cryptic priest called Father Ricci. As we traverse ancient sewer systems and venture to different areas, we'll have to face "members of a frightening cult" who "sneak around in the shadows". At first blush, I get the impression that I may have to face my fears once again, with The Order of the Giants seemingly tapping into the unsettling vibes that put me to the test at the tail end of Gizeh's main questline. But hell, even if it sounds pretty creepy, I'm more than on board with the idea of peeling back the mysteries of Rome.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

And not unlike the pyramids of Egypt and the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, I'm just as excited to see MachineGames' recreation of famous historic landmarks, because not only will we be going below the city, but we'll also get to explore the ruins of the Colosseum. Sign me up, right now. With "intricate puzzles" to solve as we explore ancient Rome, the DLC looks set to fill a hole the main game left behind, and it's also teased that a "few familiar faces" will be making a return – I can't wait to find out which characters will make an appearance.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Honestly, I'd be happy for MachineGames to keep dropping more DLC in the future so I can keep finding excuses to put Indiana's fedora back on. But in my heart of hearts, I'd absolutely love to see more games starring the iconic character come our way from the studio.

I mean heck, give me a whole trilogy of Indiana Jones adventures just like the Great Circle and I'll be happier than an archaeologist uncovering an ancient find. For now, though, I'll bide my time finding any remaining collectibles, and you best believe I'll make the most of the Order of the Giants expansion when it comes around on September 4.

Look ahead with our roundup of upcoming Bethesda games.