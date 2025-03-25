Where to buy the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition bundle ahead of the PS5 release date

The recent PS5 release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle renewed interest in the Bethesda Stealth-a-thon. Whether you've been meleeing your way through these dusty mysteries for months or you've been holding out for the full Sony release, though it's worth taking note of that Collector's Edition. It comes with a freakin' globe, after all.

The PS5 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition is only available via Bethesda's own store, but if you're keen to get your hands on that extra swag on different platforms you'll find stock still readily available at Amazon, depending on your location.



The Collector's Edition treats die-hard Indy fans to a copy of the game in a jumbo steelbook display case, featuring a ton of in-game goodies like The Order of Giants DLC, a digital artbook, and a Temple of Doom outfit to wear in-game if you're feeling nostalgic. PS5 players will also get up to two days of early access to the title.

Of course, it wouldn't be a collector's edition without some physical goodies, too. The Collector's Edition comes with an 11-inch replica of The Great Circle Globe, with its own plane magnet used to unlock the globe's hidden storage - just like a true adventurer. All of these extras are actually themed around Indy's fictional office at Marshall College and include a journal and Allmaker relic replica so you can feel just like Indy himself.

Where to buy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition in the US

PC | Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Collector's Edition | $189.99 at Amazon

The Steam version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's Collector's Edition still packs that globe, journal, and steelbook and is readily available via Amazon. That's with relatively speedy shipping to boot.

PS5 | Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Collector's Edition | Pre-order for $189.99 at Bethesda Gear

You'll be heading to the official Bethesda Gear store for console Collector's Edition, with the PS5 version available for $189.99. That comes with all the physical goodies and the in-game content as well.

Where to buy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition in the UK

Xbox | £189.99 £140.10 at Amazon

Save £50 - Not only are you grabbing all those extras with this Xbox version of the Collector's Edition, but Amazon can actually save you £50 on the bundle as well. While this special edition has been out in the wild a little longer, that's still an excellent offer.



PS5 | £171 at Bethesda Gear

You'll also be heading to Bethesda's Gear store for PS5 Collector's Edition pre-orders in the UK, though the price is a little sweeter than the US. Stock is starting to run low on this bundle, though.

If you don't have the room for a replica of a globe (and I wouldn't blame you) and the various other collector gubbins, you can also pre-order the Premium Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for $99.99 at PS Direct / £99.99 at Hit and the standard edition for $69.99 at Amazon US / £69.99 at Amazon UK on PS5.



The Premium version of the game comes with a copy of the game and all the same in-game extras as the collector's version. This includes two days early access, the Order of Giants Story DLC (when it's ready to launch), and the ability to have Indy dawn his iconic look from the Temple of Doom (1984) movie. It'll also be available two days before the official PS5 launch on April 15, so you can make use of those two days of early access.



The standard version of the game is as standard as it gets and just comes with the game, as to be expected. Fortunately, you can pick up a physical version as well as a digital copy, which is a relief for anyone who likes to collect treasures of the physical game kind.

PS5 Date Reveal - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - YouTube Watch On

To coincide with the upcoming launch of the PS5 version of the game, Microsoft and Bethesda dropped a charming ad featuring the Great Circle's Indy, Troy Baker, and fellow known adventure, Nolan North. There's still a few weeks to wait until the PS5 version drops, so if you want to bring out the fangirl within you (like the short video did for me) it's well worth checking out. It'll also give you a closer look at the in-game extras of the collectors and premium editions of the game.



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on PS5 on April 17. However, the Premium and Collector's Editions will launch a few days earlier on April 15.

If you're feeling extra adventurous, check out our guides to the best PS5 controllers, the best PS5 headsets, and the best SSD for PS5 to give your Sony console a boost in time for Indian Jones and the Great Circle.