Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Everything we know so far

The time has finally come: Activision is beginning to slowly push towards the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. While it's now confirmed that the upcoming FPS will be unveiled as part of the Summer Game Fest schedule , in a special dedicated presentation following the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, the first Black Ops 6 teaser is already out in the wild – a full-page advertisement taken out in USA Today by the publisher unveiled the title and logo.

That isn't all though. Activision has also brought a special interactive website online, titled TheTruthLies, which will let you spin through six channels on an old CRT. While some display only static, others are beginning to broadcast new videos that tease the state of the in-game universe as famous American landmarks and historical sites are marked with the Black Ops 6 logo and other key phrases. There's clearly a lot left to learn about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, but here's everything we know so far in case you want to get up-to-speed ahead of the official reveal.

Black Ops 6 teaser

(Image credit: Activision)

The first set of Black Ops 6 teasers are out in the wild. Activision has been steadily building to the release of TheTruthLies website for over a week now. On May 15, Call of Duty players spotted the infamous Sally pistol as ground loot in Warzone – getting a single kill with the weapon (which was first featured on the box art for the original Black Ops) would unlock it for use in both Modern Warfare 3 and the battle royale. Notably, the modern variant featured six scratch marks on its barrel – our first hint that Call of Duty 2024 would be Black Ops 6.

The Black Ops 6 teases only ramped up from there. TheTruthLies website went live on May 22, featuring an interactive television with multiple channels that can be scanned through – each offering static or a short video teasing the state of the in-game universe. It shows the United States of America in a state of turmoil, with many of its most famous landmarks – Mount Rushmore, being one of the most prominent – covered with political phrases and a mysterious logo. It's expected that further videos will be added to the site as we inch closer to the official reveal.

Black Ops 6 Direct

(Image credit: Activision)

It has been long-rumored that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 reveal would take place on June 9, which is when the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 is scheduled to take place which features titles from across the Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios portfolio. It was confirmed on May 23 that Microsoft's showcase will indeed be followed by a dedicated Black Ops 6 Direct, which will show "your first in-depth look at all-new gameplay". There's also a strong chance that this will be where we get a Black Ops 6 release date, and word on whether the title will launch into Game Pass on day one.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2024 and Black Ops 6 Direct double-feature will commence at:

PT : June 9, 10am

: June 9, 10am ET : June 9, 1pm

: June 9, 1pm BST : June 9, 6pm

: June 9, 6pm CET : June 9, 7pm

: June 9, 7pm JST : June 10, 2am

: June 10, 2am AEST: June 10, 3am

Black Ops 6 name

(Image credit: Activision)

Were you caught off guard by the new Call of Duty being titled 'Black Ops 6'? You aren't alone. While there was some speculation that the title would be 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War' after a handful of unverified leaks, Activision has elected to go for something far simpler. And no, you haven't missed a game in the series – Black Ops 5 was technically 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which was the first game in the series to launch with a sub-name rather than a sequential number.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Call of Duty Black Ops series in order:

Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (2012)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (2015)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (2024)

Black Ops 6 developer

While this is yet to be confirmed by Activision, it is widely expected that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be developed by Treyarch. The studio has led development of every game in the sub-series (many of which are considered among the best FPS games of the modern era), and collaborated with Raven Software on the development of Black Ops Cold War – a surprise release back in 2020, launching just two years after its predecessor following the dissolution of the three-year development cycle previously enjoyed by Treyarch, Infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer Games. It's also confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be co-developed by Raven Software.

While we wait for more news on Black Ops 6, why not revisit one of the best Call of Duty games of all-time.