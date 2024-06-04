What's Hot 2024: Summer Games Preview

Introducing What's Hot, the GamesRadar+ Summer Preview. This year we are looking beyond the Summer Game Fest schedule and drawing attention to the upcoming video games of 2024 and beyond that we believe should be on your radar. The team here at GR+ is picking out the biggest, best, and most interesting games around and running in-depth features on each of them.

The era of E3 is over. There was a time where the Electronic Entertainment Expo could focus the attention of the entire community of video game players, the world focusing on a single week for the announcements, trailers, gameplay, and release dates which would carry the industry forward into the year. Now, with attention fractured between disparate events and virtual showcases it can be difficult to sift through the noise and connect directly with the entertainment that you are truly passionate about.

But that's where our Summer Preview comes in. These features could include hands-on impressions from our time with one of your most anticipated games of the year, or original interviews where we sit down with the developers creating them to learn more. There will be gameplay analysis and opinion too, because sometimes games are ready to be shown but not played. Hopefully, these articles will bring you closer to the video games that you really care about, and tell you everything you need to know about the experiences you hadn't already connected with.

Be sure to add this page to your reading list and return throughout the month of June, because we'll be updating this coverage hub with new in-depth stories as we explore the biggest games and announcements as part of What's Hot: The GamesRadar+ Summer Preview for 2024.

01 | Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

(Image credit: FromSoftware)



Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on June 20, 2024 Elden Ring was a global phenomenon when it launched two years ago, redefining the shape of open-world action-RPGs forever. Developer FromSoftware is preparing to deliver the first expansion to the Lands Between, with Shadow of the Erdtree pulling players into a new adventure set across the perilous Land of Shadow. You'll explore uncharted territory armed with new weapons and equipment, but there's no telling whether it will be enough to survive the horrors ahead.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Coming to PC in 2024

From the developer behind Genital Jousting and Terra Nil comes Anger Foot, an absurd first-person shooter where you effectively take on the role of extraterrestrial John Wick – marauding across Shit City to shoot, kick, and immolate a precession of merciless gangsters. Anger Foot is a caffeine-spiked fever dream punctuated by tireless techno, and as we discovered when we played the damn thing, it's an absolute riot if you have the energy to keep up.

03 | Frostpunk 2

(Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on July 25, 2024

11 Bit Studios created arguably the most depressing city-builder on planet Earth with the original Frostpunk, putting the future of humanity in your hands as it battles to survive an apocalyptic blizzard. Well, the sequel isn't any cheerier, but it is far more approachable. Smart system changes ensure that maintaining a growing metropolis isn't fraught with frustrations, leaving you free to keep the cogs of a giant, resource-hungry machine turning with little consternation.

04 | Dungeons of Hinterberg

(Image credit: Microbird)

Coming to PC and Xbox Series X on July 18, 2024

There's only one cure for burnout: take a break from the big city and head to Hinterberg. Armed with little more than a tourist guide and a short sword, Dungeons of Hinterberg leaves you free to slay monsters on the alps by day and have a coffee with new friends by the lake by night. It's a fun adventure packed with energetic combat and twisting puzzles, and a smart leveling system that plays into the wider fantasy constructed by developer Microbird.

05 | Destiny 2: The Final Shape

(Image credit: Bungie)

Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on June 4, 2024 Bungie has been building to this for a decade. Destiny 2: The Final Shape is set to bring about an end to the Light and Darkness Saga, a storyline which commenced around the time that wizard came from the moon. This climactic expansion introduces a new enemy race, and a powerful new Prismatic subclass to combat them. Bungie appears to have learnt the right lessons out of Lightfall, and there's every chance that The Final Shape will make Destiny 2 irresistible once again.

06 | Still Wakes the Deep

(Image credit: The Chinese Room)

Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on June 18, 2024

After spending a few years off grid, the developer behind Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture is back with a terrifying survival horror experience. Trapped on an oil drilling platform damaged in a supernatural storm, you'll need to scramble to survive the harsh weather conditions of the North Sea and work to avoid a mysterious monster prowling the enclosure. Still Wakes the Deep is thrilling, atmospheric drama that isn't for the faint of heart.

07 | 33 Immortals

(Image credit: Thunder Lotus Games)

Coming to PC and Xbox Series X in 2024

Looking for a little more carnage in your life this summer? Then you'll want to cut off a slice of 33 Immortals, a co-op roguelike designed to be played alongside 33 other players. It's a compelling framework from the developers behind Spiritfarer and Sundered. Naturally, as you're facing the wrath of god here, you can expect countless chaotic encounters and the sort of challenging boss battles that have a habit of forcing 33 damned souls to work together in harmony.

08 | The Alters

(Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X in 2024

It's difficult for survival games to stand out at a time where the genre market is so oversaturated with new contenders. Perhaps that's a part of what makes The Alters so damned impressive, with developer 11 Bit Studios leaning on the multiversal chaos propagated by Everything Everywhere All at Once to help set it apart from the pack. Approachable base building and survival mechanics combine with smart cloning systems to make for an unmissable experience.

Learn more in our The Alters hands-on preview