Black Myth: Wukong - Everything we know about the action RPG

Black Myth: Wukong has absolutely stormed it up the Steam wishlist charts and is now sitting as the top most-wishlisted game on the platform. There's a clear reason why this is one of the most anticipated new games too - Black Myth: Wukong looks incredible. It's an action RPG where you play as The Monkey King, complete with a magic staff that he stores inside his ear, and sees you taking on all manner of impressive foes.

With Black Myth: Wukong locked in to launch in August, let's take a look at everything we know so far about Game Science's latest title.

The Black Myth: Wukong release date is set for August 20, 2024, so we'll be pulling magic spears out of our ears in no time now.

Black Myth: Wukong platforms

Black Myth: Wukong will be available on PS5 and PC at launch on August 20, 2024, with an Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S version now arriving later on with no firm date attached.

Black Myth: Wukong Xbox delay

Originally, Black Myth: Wukong was meant to launch simultaneously across PC, Xbox Series X and PS5. However, as part of the reveal of the collectors' editions at Summer Game Fest 2024 it was announced that the Black Myth: Wukong Xbox version has been delayed. "Release timing for the Xbox Series X|S version will be disclosed at a later time," reads the press release that dropped.

Developer Game Science hasn't given a reason as to why the Xbox version has been delayed, but we'd expect it's a similar situation to what happened with the long-delayed Xbox port of Baldur's Gate 3, in that it was the Xbox Series S hardware holding it back.

Black Myth: Wukong story

The Black Myth: Wukong story is based on one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature, Journey to the West. It's a huge tome, with 100 chapters, so might not quite be essential reading before the game comes out in August, but what you need to know is that it tells the story of Sun Wukong or The Monkey King.

Born on a mountain from a stone egg that's only created when Heaven and Earth combine, he decides to travel the world to seek the Tao - which is an understanding of the universe in Chinese religions and philosophies that must be unlocked before you can achieved ultimate personal wisdom and spiritual growth. The Monkey King has ambitions of becoming a god, but without going too far into spoiler town, that's not exactly what he achieves.

Thus, Black Myth: Wukong is a game rooted heavily in Chinese Mythology, with the Wukong or "The Destined One" venturing out to learn more about the world and its truths. You'll have to face ferocious and crafty foes along the way, all the while learning more about their origins, personalities, and their own motivations.

Black Myth: Wukong gameplay

In both the novel and the game, Wukong's primary weapon is a staff that's he's capable of shrinking down to the size of a needle and storing inside his own ear. Don't try this at home folks.

Mastering the staff techniques will be a core part of the Black Myth: Wukong combat, with precision and speed being key to taking on the behemoths that you'll have to take on along your journey. You will however also be able to use other weapons, abilities, spells, magic vessels, equipment, and transformations in order to build a strategy an combat style that suits you.

Is Black Myth: Wukong open world?

While you'll be moving through a whole host of different landscapes in Black Myth: Wukong, it is not an open-world game. From what we've seen in trailers so far though it's going to be an absolutely stunning game, with locations introducing all kinds of visual elements including snowy mountains, bizarre huge twisting trees, cliffs and caves, gorgeous blossom trees, and lush forests.

Black Myth: Wukong Collector's Edition

Along with the standard edition of the game, developer Game Science has confirmed that there are three different Black Myth: Wukong collector's editions up for grabs. All available to pre-order now, here's what they each consist of:

Black Myth: Wukong Digital Edition

Price: $69.99

Contains: Bronzebloud Staff weapon, Folk Opera Mask, Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor, Folk Opera Leather Bracers, Folk Opera Buskins, Window Chimes curio, the digital soundtrack, and if you pre-order now you get the Trailblazer's Scarlet Gourd. Plus the full game of course.

Black Myth: Wukong Deluxe Edition

Price: $169

Contains Steel Case, a 1:1 scale bronze replica of The Constricting Headband, Gold Sun Crow pin, Wind Chime necklace, Thunderstone ring, warranty certificate, and a color print on silk scroll of artwork called 'Chaos at the Peach Banquet'. Also includes code for Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

Black Myth: Wukong Collector's Edition

Price: $399

Contains: steel case, Gold Sun Crow pin, Wind Chime necklace, Thunderstone ring, warranty certificate, stamps and postcard, color print on silk scrolls of the artwork called 'Teaching of the Heart Sutra', 40cm figurine of The Monkey King. Also includes code for Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

