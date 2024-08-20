All Black Myth Wukong Buddha's eyeballs and how to use them

The Black Myth Wukong Buddha's eyeballs are collectibles you've probably found in Chapter 2, exploring the desert region, but it's not clear what they're for or what their locations are. In fact, the Buddha's eyeballs (harvested from the heads of statues) are a set of items that, when all found, unlock a new boss encounter with an optional enemy called Shigandang, itself hard to find without some help.

Don't worry though - below, we'll cover where to find the locations of all six Buddha eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong, as well as where to find Shigandang, and what the ultimate reward behind this long collectathon sidequest is.

How to find all Buddha's Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong

(Image credit: Game Science)

There are six Buddha Eyeball collectables in Black Myth Wukong, spread around the second chapter. Each one is obtained by finding a statue of the Buddha's head and interacting with it, whereupon the Destined One literally drains the light from its eyes. Here are all of their locations:

After entering the Fright Cliff Region for the first time, head along the starting path and the first head will be where it opens up to a larger mesa, just on your right. After the Squall Hideout checkpoint, head to the rickety wooden outpost on the right. Climb up to the top to find the second head. From the top of the outpost, look back to see a small stone path going over the ravine that holds the trapped Black Myth Wukong Man in Stone - go over the path to find the third head lying on the way. In the cave network and left and ahead of the Squall Hideout checkpoint, you'll find a stone altar with the fourth head lying in front of it. After the Rockrest Flat checkpoint, hug the left-hand wall for ten seconds to find the fifth head. Back in the cave network behind you from the Rockrest Flat checkpoint, head back in and watch the right-hand wall, looking for a staircase marked by blue flames. Head up there to find the Mother of Stones boss (if you haven't fought it already). Next to that is an open ledge with the final, sixth head and Buddha eyeball.

What are Buddha's Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong used for?

(Image credit: Game Science)

If you have found all six of Buddha's Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong, they're used to unlock a new boss called Shigandang. To find it, you need to progress the main story to the point where you fight the boss called the Stone Vanguard.

Return to the arena you fought it once you're done (next to the Rock Clash Platform checkpoint), and there'll be a large, dark rock in the corner of the arena, half stuck in the ground. Get close to it, and there'll be an option to "deliver". Trigger this to start the boss fight with Shigandang.

How to beat Shigandang

(Image credit: Game Science)

Shigandang is a big, slow enemy somewhere between the Stone Vanguard you fought here before, and the Black Myth Wukong Black Bear Guai in chapter 1, in that he uses slow, wide attacks and serves as a big, tanky target. Still, Shigandang isn't anything as versatile as the Black Bear, and has a relatively basic moveset that's very similar to the Vanguard, with swinging forearms and some area attacks based on causing the ground to erupt into spikes.

Staying behind him will give you a major advantage, as well as timing your jumps to clear the inevitable quakes caused by his fists glowing orange. The fact that there's a checkpoint right next to the arena is also something you should make use of - reset your Black Myth Wukong mana bar and skill cooldowns just before the fight, and it shouldn't be too hard.

Buddha's Eyeball rewards

(Image credit: Game Science)

The Buddha's Eyeballs themselves don't award you anything but the chance to fight Shigandang, but beating that boss fight rewards you with all kinds of good loot, including:

Experience x1652

Will x1355

Silk x3

Mind Core x1

Skandha of Feeling (One of the game's Skandha collectables)

Heart of Stone x1 (Used to craft the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff weapon, which grants a significant defense buff when equipped)

