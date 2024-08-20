Ringing the Bells in Black Myth Wukong explained

Should you ring the bell in Black Myth Wukong? You'll discover these bells in Black Wind Mountain in Chapter 1, with multiple bells spread around the mountain for the Destined One to find. However, the Keeper of the Mountain acts as though ringing them might be a bad idea - and is he right? What happens if you ring the bells in Black Myth Wukong, and is it worth it? We'll go through all the consequences of doing so below, and the bells' locations if you decide you want to go for them.

What happens if you Ring the Bell in Black Myth Wukong?

Ringing the bell in Black Myth Wukong doesn't do anything - at first. There's actually three bells spread around the Black Wind Mountain area, and while each of them have no effect individually, ringing all three unlocks a new area - and a new boss encounter.

Ringing the third bell automatically teleports you to a secret area called the Ancient Guanyin Temple, but don't worry - there'll be a checkpoint here you can use to fast travel to-and-from the Temple after this point.

More notably, the Ancient Guanyin Temple has a courtyard of resources that players can pillage, followed by a new boss called Elder Jinchi. Jinchi is a challenging encounter, and - assuming you're not coming back to this area later on - probably the toughest boss that players have encountered so far. Still, if you can beat Jinchi, you'll get the Fireproof Mantle afterwards - a powerful Vessel that can be triggered for Focus regen and fire immunity.

Where to find all the Bells in Black Myth Wukong

As mentioned, there are three bells that players have to ring in Black Myth Wukong, all found in Chapter 1 (the Black Wind Mountain). Here are all of their locations:

After the Outside the Forest Checkpoint where you're briefly turned into a Cicada, head into the open area ahead and to the left side until you find an open arena with the optional boss Guangzhi. The Bell Shrine is behind him, accessible once you win the fight. After the Snake Trail Checkpoint, follow the path past the Gourd master until you reach the open area full of bamboo and snake skeletons. A gap in the wall marked by a burning brazier has another boss - Guangmou. Beat them and go up the candle-marked staircase to find the second Bell Shrine. After defeating the mandatory Whiteclad Noble boss past the Marsh of the White Mist Checkpoint, turn left and follow the river through the gap in the cliffs. The Bell Shrine is ahead of you, past some praying Yaoguai.

Whatever order you do them, ringing the final bell will take you to Jinchi. If you missed them the first time around, use the fast travel system to head back to any of the Checkpoints mentioned above and work from there.

