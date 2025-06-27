Elden Ring Nightreign has a secret way to get a buy-one-get-one-free buff if you're extra nice to one of its annoying raid enemies

Praise the sun! In an uncharacteristically generous move, Elden Ring Nightreign actually lets you get an extra buff for free under certain circumstances. Well, I say free, but you have to buy something else first, so it's basically a buy-one-get-one-free offer.

During some unlucky runs, you can get hit with a curse that'll cut down your maximum HP. To clear it, you need to find the Demon Merchant and either buy a cure or fight them to the death. There's an alternative method that involves throwing yourself off a bridge – dramatic, much? – but you won't be able to get the free buff if you do this.

One Redditor discovered that if you pay off the curse – which costs 15,000 runes on day one and 35,000 on day two – "you can get any of the available merchant buffs by talking to Libra again without any of the downsides."

They add, "Eventual greatness activates instantly, the flask doesn't remove levels when you drink it. Feel free to kill the demon on day two if you're prepared enough, but only after you pay off the curse and get the free buff."

So, you can get rid of your HP decrease, get a free buff, and get a talisman for killing the merchant all for the low price of 15,000 runes, which is a pretty good deal if you ask me. Just make sure you and your teammates pay off your curse first – don't just attack the Demon Merchant.

You might not need to do all that though, because people report the new Everdark Sovereign is much easier to kill than the first one. Still, it never hurts to be over prepared.

