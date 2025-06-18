Elden Ring Nightreign's most annoying random event was apparently never meant to be so tricky to deal with, as FromSoft fixes "a bug where the Demon Merchant would spawn near the Night's Tide"

Elden Ring Nightreign 's latest patch, 1.01.3, is here, and it sounds like it should make the co-op action RPG's most annoying random event significantly easier to deal with, at least in some circumstances.

If you've been taking on the various Nightlords found in Limveld, chances are you might have seen a pop-up informing you that "a demon has cursed you," taking a significant chunk out of your health bar that you can't heal back in the process. The way you're meant to deal with this is by seeking out the demon who cursed you, and either defeating it or coughing up a significant amount of runes, getting out of it without paying.

However, doing this is a lot easier said than done if the demon ends up spawning at the edge of the Night's Tide – the danger zone that slowly closes in on the map to restrict the areas you can traverse without taking damage as a run progresses. Being stuck with an unfixable HP nerf for an entire run can easily make the difference between a win and a loss – I'd know, I've been there – but FromSoftware has now made a change to ensure this shouldn't happen so easily, as it's "fixed a bug where the Demon Merchant would spawn near the Night's Tide when the Demon Merchant curse event was encountered."

There are a number of other bug fixes included in the patch notes , too, notably including one which sometimes saw players "lose a battle after being revived from near death against a Nightlord or other Night bosses." So, you should no longer be cheated out of a potential comeback when it matters most.

