You can cure Elden Ring Nightreign's most annoying random event for free by simply making it to Day 3 and jumping off a bridge and into a black pit of death

Elden Ring Nightreign – as is required of any FromSoftware game – likes to punish its player, which is why you might unexpectedly become cursed by a demon, who then requires you to pay a heavy sum of Runes as penance. Or, as some fans have discovered, you can jump off a bridge and die.

After you're alerted to the fact that "a demon has cursed you" in Nightreign, a red spot on your map will guide you to a demonic merchant that will take either 15,000 of your Runes on Day 1 or 35,000 Runes on Day 2 to reverse its curse on your party. After this, he'll make a deal with you to grant you a powerful buff. But if you reject his rates, you can choose to battle him as a lesser version of the Libra Creature of Night boss.

At least, this is how it's supposed to go. Pay up, or draw your sword. But Reddit user Sobrin_ discovered players who still bear the demon's curse by the time Nightreign's challenging night three comes around can alternatively "remove the curse by... jumping into the abyss!"

"Specifically, jumping off the bridge leading to the Nightlord's arena," Sobrin_ says in a Reddit thread with nearly 2,000 upvotes as of writing. "This death apparently removes it, and your souls/grace will still be there to pick up and let you regain your level. That way, you'll get that portion of your health bar back" – the demon's curse impacts your health – "whilst keeping your level."

"And no, jumping off the Limveld map does not work for this," the player continues. "I accidentally checked."

"That definitely feels unintended," remarks the post's top commenter . It probably is, but you should never look a gift demon in the mouth.

The good news is that as of Nightreign's latest patch, the demon's curse should now be a bit easier to deal with, as FromSoftware has "fixed a bug where the Demon Merchant would spawn near the Night's Tide when the Demon Merchant curse event was encountered." So, maybe less players will have to resort to jumping into the void in the first place.

