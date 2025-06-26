Elden Ring Nightreign's new Everdark Sovereign is "not even close to as hard as juiced-up Gaping Jaw," players declare, so go and kill it quickly before FromSoftware buffs it

For all you Elden Ring Nightreign players who struggled with the first Everdark Sovereign , you can breathe easy, because the second is apparently a pushover by comparison.

We seem to be getting one of these new big bads each week. The first, Adel, Baron of the Night, was a buffed up version of the absolutely nightmare-inducing Gaping Jaw Nightlord. One sicko managed to beat it to death with his bare hands , but most of us found it pretty tricky.

The new one is Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow – basically the Darkdrift Knight on steroids. Everyone's reaction was the same: "Oh no." But, after actually playing against him, people report he's not that hard at all.

"First try, not even close to as hard as juiced-up Gaping Jaw," writes one fan. That's good going for any FromSoftware boss, let alone one designed to be more difficult than the others.

"He’s both easier and cooler than Adel," replies a player. "I agree with this. I feel as though Fulghor is easier but it's just more fun to do," agrees another. "Chasing a boss for 20 minutes to get a few hits in is boring. Feel as though Fulghor could have been harder or had flashier moves, but I'm having way more fun repeating runs against him than Adel."

There is a player with a more measured reaction to the new big bad. "This was tough but fair," they write . They claim that lightning attacks do less damage than they did against the base form, and that while the new Fulghor is fast, the fight is more like "a marathon or a war of attrition" than a sprint.

If you use your ultimates to interrupt his AoE attacks and use some poison or bleed effects as well as the lightning damage, you should be able to conquer it in no time. Let's just hope that FromSoftware doesn't decide to release a hotfix making the fight even harder.

