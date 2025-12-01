Elden Ring Nightreign stats reveal FromSoftware survivorship bias, suggesting its "most deadly" world bosses had their numbers padded by bruised loot goblins

The Bell Bearing Hunter is both surprisingly and unsurprisingly low

Elden Ring Nightreign red version of Bell Bearing Hunter
(Image credit: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring Nightreign publisher Bandai Namco released a bundle of stats from FromSoftware's multiplayer Souls-'em-up ahead of its impending Forsaken Hollows DLC, and there's been immediate and heated discussion about the findings for the "most deadly" field bosses in particular. For starters, the deadliest boss of them all ain't even on the podium.

It's worth noting that the criteria for this ranking isn't totally clear; all we know is that these bosses are evidently the most deadly, which to me suggests we're going by how many players have been killed by them. Bandai just says, "Which field boss was the most deadly gamble?"