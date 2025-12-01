Elden Ring Nightreign stats reveal FromSoftware survivorship bias, suggesting its "most deadly" world bosses had their numbers padded by bruised loot goblins

Elden Ring Nightreign publisher Bandai Namco released a bundle of stats from FromSoftware's multiplayer Souls-'em-up ahead of its impending Forsaken Hollows DLC, and there's been immediate and heated discussion about the findings for the "most deadly" field bosses in particular. For starters, the deadliest boss of them all ain't even on the podium.

It's worth noting that the criteria for this ranking isn't totally clear; all we know is that these bosses are evidently the most deadly, which to me suggests we're going by how many players have been killed by them. Bandai just says, "Which field boss was the most deadly gamble?"

Looking at similar infographics from other games, players killed is likely the easiest data for FromSoftware to trace, and it is, for example, how we often rank animals deadliest to humans. And this methodology only makes more sense as you go down the list of bosses – a list which doesn't make much sense at all for a true measurement of danger.