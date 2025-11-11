Elden Ring Nightreign DLC The Forsaken Hollows adds 2 new characters and 2 more bosses when it launches in December

Sony's first big State of Play Japan show was fairly low-key, but it did conclude with big news for FromSoftware fans. The Elden Ring Nightreign DLC was revealed as The Forsaken Hollows, and the expansion will include a pair of new playable characters alongside two new bosses to battle.

The Forsaken Hollows launches on December 4, led by a pair of new Elden Ring Nightreign characters. First is the Scholar, described in a new PlayStation Blog post as "an academic who walks the Lands Between. Boasting impressive arcane levels, he gains incredible advantages through battlefield observation."

Then there's the Undertaker (presumably no relation to the WWE legend), described as "an abbess who was mandated to slay the Nightlord. Boasting impressive strength and faith, she sends enemies to the afterlife with ruthless efficiency."

Elden Ring Nightreign The Forsaken Hollows - Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

As for details on the new bosses, well, you're better off scanning the trailer for clues, as there's nothing to be found in the official write-up. That is, nothing beyond the fact that there'll be exactly two new bosses to fight, which might be a little light for a big DLC pack.

There is a bit of additional detail on the new Shifting Earth, The Great Hollow, however. This is "a great cavity in the depths of Limveld. The hollow is strewn with exotic ruins and temples; sacred towers denoting the remains of an ancient people; and crystals that exude a cursed, life-draining miasma." Spooky stuff that we'll see a whole lot more of in less than a month's time.

