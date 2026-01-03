Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 drove me to madness until I started to embrace its world, not fight it - learn from my mistakes

I love Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, to the extent that it's probably my favorite game of 2025. I've played every DLC, pretty much exhausted all the side content, and have smithed so much iron that the ringing sound of hammer-on-anvil is all I can hear when I try to sleep at knight. I mean – oh, never mind. The point is, I love it as a game, but god knows it didn't start that way. Having not tried the previous entry, I was shoved into a world of rules and systems I didn't understand, thrown into the mud and told to ascend to the highest ranks of nobility with nothing but determination, sub-par stats, and a hideous arrow wound. It was incredibly punishing, but I didn't realise at the time that the game had been gently pushing me towards certain chances to become something more than the dirty peasant I was.

How to get started

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 map is huge, and I was never going to explore properly until I had a horse at the very least – which I did not. I didn't even have decent shoes! And if I went wandering across the Bohemian landscape without weaponry or a method of travel, I was liable to get jumped by bandits, though god knows they wouldn't have much to steal off me. In desperation I wagered my little all in the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dice minigame, only to lose everything to a man who kept insisting out of nowhere that he wasn't using weighted dice – even when I wasn't asking him.

It wasn't like this was a change in circumstances for the worse, Even from the beginning, my attempt to deal with the bandits at Bozhena's house in the game's prologue had been a disaster, with lots of flailing, head wounds, and unheard screams of "I surrender". Perhaps it had been my fault for picking the "Adviser" KCD2 playstyle, which had made me moderately good at bar trivia but wasn't doing much for my swordplay.

Clearly things would have to change. After too long spent trying to work out