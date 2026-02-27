Modders are teaming up to make Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 multiplayer a reality with visions for PvP and GTA-style RP, and there's an early playable version already

I could play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's dice minigame all day, but imagine how much better it would be you could play it with a friend? Better yet, imagine getting a group of pals together for a large-scale, Chivalry-style brawl in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, or role-playing with a group of pals as people who all happen to look exactly like Henry of Skalitz? That's a dream-like vision a team of modders are hoping to make a reality, and an early testable version is already in an encouraging state.

A Poland-based modder going by Michal online first shared a proof of concept for an "online mod" for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 a little over a week ago, but it was so barebones that I just put a mental pin in it and moved on. But today, that same person shared an updated version, and well, now we're talking! Michal switched out that fixed 3D model of a character with a playable NPC capable of wearing real armor and weapons, casting shadows, and moving around with "smoother animations."

There's also now a Github page where anyone can download, set up, and tinker with the build, as well as a Discord channel where a group of more experienced programmers have gathered to help Michal, who admitted to not having previous modding experience.

It's still very early days, but the amount of progress that was made in just a week, not to mention the confidence of several people who seem to speak programming language, is encouraging. Over on the project's Discord, Michal confirmed PvP is "on the roadmap same with the dice minigame," which sent chills up my spine. Moreover, one of Michal's collaborators, BIGBOSS243, said GTA-style RP servers are also being planned. "We've got a vision, but as with all visions, hardest part is getting to them," they said.

Look, I'm trying really hard not to get too excited about this thing before we even know if it'll get off the ground, but it's really, really hard. With more than 150 hours logged, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is one of my favorite RPGs ever, and I can't imagine how many more hours I'd gleefully spend in its world if I had a real-life Hans Capon to pal around with.

