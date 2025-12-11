A new action RPG that picks up where FromSoftware left off with King's Field hit 50,000 Steam wishlists in a week, and I totally see why

Sometimes all it takes is one look at a game to know it has the sauce. Queen's Domain has the sauce. I'm not alone in thinking that, as the indie action RPG has already garnered 50,000 wishlists on Steam and it was only announced a week ago, as the devs have just announced.

The charm of Queen's Domain comes in its major inspiration: King's Field. For the uninitiated, King's Field was the baby of Dark Souls developer FromSoftware and was basically the progenitor of everything people have come to love (and lovingly hate) about Soulslikes as we know them today. That means interconnected levels, deeply customizable character builds, and - of course - tough as nails combat culminating in cool boss fights.

⚔️50,000 WISHLISTS⚔️We announced our King's Field-inspired fantasy action RPG last week and the response so far has been incredibleIf you like brutal combat, weird monsters and flying swords - try out the FREE DEMO⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SMQPrtEDW2December 8, 2025

Queen's Domain, from developer Freshly Baked Games, boasts all of these features and more. Visually the action RPG has a fittingly retro aesthetic that emulates a low-poly look while looking much better than the original King's Field ever really did.

A notable aspect of Queen's Domain is the inclusion of a holy sword that allows players to air dash and fly, adding a fun level of mobility to exploration and combat. The Steam page promises that the final release will have "dozens of hours of adventuring and exploration" so you'll have plenty to get up to, though no current release window has been revealed.

There is, however, a demo available right now that gives a taste of what's to come and it checks all the boxes fans of King's Field will want. I left my time with the demo as one more person adding the game to their wishlist, and you might too.

