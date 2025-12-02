FromSoftware owns up to its swamp addiction as Elden Ring Nightreign adds yet another, director insists it just kind of happens: "It's just sort of taken a life of its own"

Junya Ishizaki, Nightreign's director, says, "It's not like there's a rule"

There are a few things you can count on in a FromSoftware game: inscrutable lore, lots of dying, and a swamp. There's always a swamp, and though late to the party, Elden Ring Nightreign is no exception. New DLC The Forsaken Hollows has brought on some swampy marshland, and even the devs are in the joke at this point.

Wandering around Limveld post-The Forsaken Hollows, you'll notice some muddy, toxic areas that'll poison you or inflict several other status ailments. These parts of the map are as tricksy as Blighttown or Valley of Defilement, and should be treated with caution. The team is conscious of FromSoft's reputation here, but it really is just a quirk of how they design games.