Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 producer wanted a return to Morrowind and Oblivion-style RPGs where devs could "take greater creative risks" with "games that were not so forgiving"

News
By published

Warhorse Studios had a guiding light while making its historical sequel

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dialogue
(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is an uncompromising game, much like the original, and that's no accident. Developer Warhorse Studios wanted its historical sequel to exist within a canon of other odd, singular games that were made without trying to appease every type of player.

Speaking to PC Gamer, Warhorse Studios co-founder and the game's executive producer, Martin Klima, says "games [like Morrowind and Oblivion] were created in happier times, when teams were smaller, and overall cost of development was lower." That lower cost in particular meant "this question of risk and risk mitigation was not so important for developers, and they were able to take greater creative risks and create games that were not so forgiving, and which were not one-size-fits-all products."