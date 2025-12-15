Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs wanted negative feedback during playtests after deciding players should initially "feel extremely weak": "Then the validation of gaining strength feels earned"

News
By Contributions from published

Necessary evils

A farmer standing in front of a distant town in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

I'm sure no video game developers enjoy hearing negative feedback during playtests, but for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 developers, unhappy customers were a happy sign they were making the historical RPG as punishing as they'd wanted.

"We had playtests where some players started a game, did something wrong, immediately got arrested, and gave negative feedback," Warhorse lead designer Prokop Jirsa tells GamesRadar+. "We had the strength to say, 'Yes, that's what we want.'"

"We want the player at the beginning to feel extremely weak," he explains, "because then the validation of gaining strength feels earned." Jirsa remembers it feeling "scary" to commit to this style of slow progression – opposing the culture of instant gratification Warhorse thinks has infected other games.