Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs may have been gunning for GOTY, but they know you don't need "tens of millions of players to move forward": "What you need is a bunch of really engaged people"

"I honestly believe there's big potential for original ideas that, if they were given a chance to be polished, could reach mainstream"

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 character Henry wounded
(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 developer Warhorse has an extremely loyal and passionate player base whose crash out over the game's snubbing at The Game Awards 2025 was a lot louder than the developer's own public reaction, and according to communications director Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, that's really all you need to succeed anyway.

"I don't think you need tens of millions of players to move forward, get better, or be successful," Stolz-Zwilling told GamesRadar+. "What you need is a bunch of really engaged people who are your fans and biggest critics, in the most positive and negative ways."