Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs say "we have officially been robbed" as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 beats the historical RPG to multiple awards

It's the morning after The Game Awards, with fans and developers alike reacting to the new games revealed, big wins, and more – but not all in the industry are taking it well, it seems, with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 team Warhorse Studios' posts proving as much.

With nine wins under its belt, including the coveted Game of the Year award, it's safe to say that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 stands as one of the most impressive titles to grace the event to date – but its wins haven't exactly gone over smoothly with all fellow 2025 nominees, it appears. Warhorse Studios, the team behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, has taken to social media to react to the showcase's wins… and it's not all lollipops and rainbows, to put it lightly.

We have officially been robbed! pic.twitter.com/2puDq1VR84December 12, 2025

Communications director Tobias Stolz-Zwilling exclaims in a post, "We have officially been robbed!" Attached is an image of a Game Awards trophy, implying that the "robbing" in question has to do with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 losing to another title. In this case, it'd be Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – the Kingdom Come sequel lost to the Sandfall Interactive RPG in three different categories: Game of the Year, Best Narrative, and Best RPG.

The official Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 account has also started an online thread after the losses, starting with a meme of the "this is fine" dog surrounded by fire. Devs followed up shortly after with a reply, writing, "and yes, it was a double oopsie." This response came before the Game of the Year decision, judging by the time stamps, so Warhorse Studios was likely referencing the Best Narrative and Best RPG category losses.

While many comments see fans showing their support for the devs, not everyone finds their post-Game Awards thoughts tasteful. "This is unprofessional, immature, and incredibly disrespectful to your peers in the gaming industry who rightfully worked hard for their awards and success," one user retorts. "Maybe if you even remotely tried being a 'team player' in the industry, the 'team' would recognize you more often."

It hasn't all been doom and gloom, though. Warhorse Studios founder Daniel Vávra shares an amusing yet far more wholesome post on the matter, while joking that his journey home serves as yet another reminder that his game lost to the very French Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. "And on top of all that, I am flying with Air France tomorrow. But, of course, big congrats to Sandfall."

Here's hoping things smooth over from here on out – 2025 was a big year for games, especially RPGs, after all, and there are only so many awards to go around.

