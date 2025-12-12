Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 controversially wins Best Independent Game at The Game Awards, Sandfall devs dedicate it to indies "who put creativity first" and "push forward with limited resources"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took one step closer to global domination right at the start of the The Game Awards 2025 – predictable behavior, following the "AA" JRPG's big win at the Golden Joystick Awards earlier this winter. Now, the game from developer Sandfall Interactive is officially the Best Independent Game this year… though some people aren't sure it qualifies.

When the anonymous solo developer behind roguelike hit Megabonk dropped out of the same Game Awards category in November, some fans thought it was unfair there were "'indie' games in the indie category that are backed by multi-billion-dollar corps." Clair Obscur publisher Kepler Interactive probably isn't that (it's a private company), though Sandfall Interactive did say its game cost around $10 million.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Best Independent Game at The Game Awards 2025

That's a much bigger stack of cash than some other indie developers ever get to see in their lives – though about $10 million might not be radically different from the budget a game like Hades 2, another Best Indie nominee, had to work with. Games are expensive, the world keeps reminding us.

"We wanted to make a small game, but with big ambition" says Sandfall co-founder François Meurisse in his acceptance speech, "It was challenging everyday."

"We dedicate this award to all the indie teams around the world – to those who put creativity first, to those who push forward with limited resources, also, to those who never make it to the release," adds co-founder Tom Guillermin. "You make our art form richer."

