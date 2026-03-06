Final Fantasy 7 Remake director reveals new part 3 details: Rocket Town is back, Wutai is "one of the main locations," and the Highwind airship is "a very large part" of the JRPG finale

"If Wutai's not featured, I think the fans are going to yell at me"

Most of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, the third and final installment in Square Enix's remake trilogy, is still shrouded in mystery, but director Naoki Hamaguchi has just revealed a few new key details.

With the yet-untitled third entry in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake saga tying up the whole story, and there still being plenty of stuff from the original 1997 game we haven't seen, fans have rising concerns that some of that missing content has simply been cut. Thankfully, Hamaguchi has confirmed two very unique locations from the OG game are returning in the finale: the grungy Rocket Town and Yuffie's homeland, Wutai.

