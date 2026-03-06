Final Fantasy 7 Remake director reveals new part 3 details: Rocket Town is back, Wutai is "one of the main locations," and the Highwind airship is "a very large part" of the JRPG finale

Most of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, the third and final installment in Square Enix's remake trilogy, is still shrouded in mystery, but director Naoki Hamaguchi has just revealed a few new key details.

With the yet-untitled third entry in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake saga tying up the whole story, and there still being plenty of stuff from the original 1997 game we haven't seen, fans have rising concerns that some of that missing content has simply been cut. Thankfully, Hamaguchi has confirmed two very unique locations from the OG game are returning in the finale: the grungy Rocket Town and Yuffie's homeland, Wutai.

Referring specifically to the latter, Hamaguchi tells Bloomberg the originally optional area will be "one of the main locations" in the remake. "Yuffie's made a very prominent appearance, stating her case about her homeland. So if Wutai's not featured, I think the fans are going to yell at me," says Hamaguchi.

Meanwhile, Hamaguchi also says the team at Square Enix wants to "expand" on the Highwind airship that lets you freely explore the world map in the original game once it's acquired. "Flying the Highwind is a very large part of the third installment," he says, also suggesting space missions are coming back for the remake.

Hamaguchi declined to comment on whether Chocobo breeding will be a thing in the next game, but "here is an element in the third installment involving Chocobos that is a little different than Rebirth," whatever that means. And finally, the last few breadcrumbs he dropped before the next update are that co-director Motomu Toriyama is handling "the submarine portion of the game" and that he may have "injected himself into there," and that the Great Glacier area is probably the starting point of the third and final game in the series.

The game doesn't have a release date yet, but Hamaguchi recently confirmed it's in "a playable state" and that development is "almost exactly on schedule with the milestones we set at the beginning of the project," which is encouraging.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3's Ultimate Weapon design may have just been shown off in a free-to-play spin-off.