Final Fantasy 7 Remake director was surprised that we were surprised Part 3 is being made in Unreal Engine 4: "I never imagined it would become such a hot topic"

Naoki Hamaguchi, director of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, says he's surprised by how fans reacted to the news that the trilogy finale would be developed using Unreal Engine 4, rather than the more recent Unreal Engine 5.

In an interview with Automaton, Hamaguchi explains he was unaware that people were so invested in the team's choice of engine for the Final Fantasy 7 Finale. "After I mentioned in another interview that we would continue using Unreal Engine 4 for the third game, it became quite the topic online, and it made me realize anew how much interest people have in that side of things," he says.

