Total War's new Warcore engine will power Total War: Medieval 3, bring the strategy series to console, and restore modding: "We want to put these tools in the hands of players"

This month, Total War fans have been spoiled. Highlights include the reveal of Total War: Warhammer 3's biggest DLC to date, confirmation that Total War: Medieval 3 is in early pre-production, and teasing over a second game that's still to be revealed at this year's Game Awards. But for the developers at Creative Assembly, the greatest gift is Warcore: a new engine that is already being used to build Total War: Medieval 3 and more.

It's been a long time coming. Few expected 2016's Total War: Warhammer to inspire such a voracious appetite in fans, with the studio's debut fantasy game spawning an armfull of DLC before getting a sequel the next year. The gap between Total War: Warhammer 2 and its finale was longer but still crammed with DLC, while 2022's Total War: Warhammer 3 continues to add fan-favorite factions and characters seemingly without end.

Beneath it all, the Warscape engine has buckled and strained under the weight. Development on Total War: Warhammer 3 has slowed due to how long it takes to work with Warscape, and changing anything now requires a game of high-stakes whack-a-mole to prevent unforeseen side-effects reaching the live build. There's no need to sugar-coat it: even Roger Collum, vice president of Total War, says Warscape has "become untenable" in its final days. "You can just update one thing, then you have to test everything, and then things will fall apart once live," he says. "It's just a total mess."

Besides being functional, what makes Warcore so exciting? Lots, as core tech director Roberto Geroli and art tech director Ellie Koorlander are keen to explain.

Siege engines

(Image credit: CREATIVE ASSEMBLY)

While you can see parts of Warcore demonstrated in the Total War 25th Anniversary Showcase, we'll have to wait a little longer to get our hands on it. The engine is currently being used to create Total War: Medieval 3, which is still very far from launch, along with another game which is due to be revealed at The Game Awards. As the least technically-minded person in this room, I ask the pair to give it to me straight: where will the average player see the most improvements in Warcore?

"The visuals, the lighting, the fidelity," says Koorlander, who explains that Warcore allows for " a level of complexity and world-building you've never seen before on a battle map [or] on a campaign map."

There will also be "destruction everywhere," as newly-integrated Havok software will properly simulate the likes of collapsing buildings. Dismemberment will be gratuitously accurate. Beyond violence, Warcore will transition Total War into DirectX 12 and revisit the engine's more dated elements. "The animation system was pretty old, so we've rewritten that entirely," says Geroli, allowing for "even better animations" from the team going forward.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We've had things raised by the community in the past. Like the quality of rendering, screen space ambient inclusion, the shadowing around the units to make them feel grounded and realistic – we've had challenges with that," Koorlander explains. "Those are the things that we, first of all, definitely want to improve – that lighting and shadowing on objects, generally improving the fidelity. We really wanted to upgrade all of the visuals as much as possible in our new series of games, and that means looking foundationally at the rendering and being able to improve that fidelity without compromising on the gameplay. It's been a long-time passion and we're really excited about it."

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

Much of the work carried out by Koorlander and Geroli is foundational, designed to support games beyond Total War: Medieval 3 whilst leaving room to be built out even further. Koorlander says the team is "set in mind" with what it wants Warcore to achieve in its first five years, but "there's still room to grow" beyond that window. Sieges will play a "big part" in Medieval 3, Geroli offers as an example, so the team is already working on battle AI. But that work can then be carried across to other projects, creating a building block framework that allows for transferable improvements.

That philosophy extends to deeper layers. Warcore is Creative Assembly's first attempt at a console-friendly engine, with plans to launch future games on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. While Warcore itself offers flat upgrades to performance and memory, the team has had to consider how console-level memory restrictions are lower than some PCs. By accounting for that, Koorlander says they have also been able to build a "strong foundation" for lower-spec PCs.