Dawn of War 4 has its sights set on "gameplay that feels authentic to the fantasy of each faction" in Warhammer 40k, and it already looks like my most-wanted RTS of 2026

Strategy games haven't been the same since the original Dawn of War. Released way back in 2004, it broke the mould with a chainsword, replacing it with something altogether different. No longer would turtling work wonders on your dismal enemies; you needed to get boots on the ground and start battling immediately. If you can't tell, I love the series, and was very excited when Dawn of War 4 got announced.

This latest title marks something of a sea change for the franchise, with long-time developers Relic being replaced by King Art, developers of Iron Harvest, taking stewardship of the franchise. It's something that they're rightfully proud of, with creative director Jan Theysen describing the challenge as "a great honor and privilege" as well as a "huge responsibility."

We've certainly enjoye