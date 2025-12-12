After years of speculation, Total War: Warhammer 40,000 has been revealed by Creative Assembly at The Game Awards. That's right: the strategy series is grabbing a boltgun and wading into the grim darkness of the far future – where there is, of course, only war. Whether you're a strategy fan or 40K devotee, there's a staggering amount to be excited by here.

Creative Assembly has already created some of the best strategy games using Games Workshop's Old World setting, and now it's using lessons learned from the Total War: Warhammer trilogy to create the series' first sci-fi game. Though its trailer keeps many cards close to its chest, we recently spoke to two of the game's devs as part of our Total War: Warhammer 40,000 Big Preview and can share a little more on what to expect.

With the vastness of Games Workshop's 40K setting on offer, it's possible we'll have one of the best Total War games on our hands if Creative Assembly can pull this off. But first, let's take stock of what we already have. Below is everything we know about Total War: Warhammer 40,000, with more still to come as we learn more.

(Image credit: Sega/Creative Assembly)

A release date for Total War: Warhammer 40,000 is yet to be revealed, as its trailer at The Game Awards made no mention of when it will launch. However, it's possible we could be playing this as soon as 2026.

Barring the recent reveal of Total War: Medieval 3, Creative Assembly has traditionally revealed games on the closer end to launch, but given the scope of 40K and the studio's shift to being more transparent, it's possible we could be waiting a little longer for this one.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, lead narrative designer and writer Andy Hall says the 40K team is "at the stage of the project where we're starting to bring in the VO, and we're polishing our assets," which – fingers crossed – means we might not have to wait too much longer to see more. Ultimately, only Creative Assembly knows what its schedule looks like – which is all to say we're right there alongside you in waiting for more news.

Total War: Warhammer 40,000 platforms

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

Total War: Warhammer 40,000 will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

That's a first for Total War, which has always made its home on PC, and has been made possible through the Warcore engine – which, as a bonus, will also be better-optimized for lower-spec PC builds thanks to its console optimization.

Total War: Warhammer 40,000 trailer

Good news! Total War: Warhammer 40,000 has its first trailer, and as is often the case with 40K trailers, it's a banger. You can check it out above!

Total War: Warhammer 40,000 gameplay

(Image credit: Sega/Creative Assembly)

While an extensive look at gameplay is yet to be shared, we already know some of how Total War: Warhammer 40,000 will play. For instance, we know the game will launch with four playable factions: Space Marines, Orcs, Aeldari, and Astra Militarum.

For those coming in with no knowledge of 40K, Space Marines are genetically-engineered humans who serve as the Imperium's elite super-soldiers, while the Astra Militarum is where the Imperium's regular soldiers and majo