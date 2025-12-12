Total War: Warhammer 40,000 revealed at The Game Awards, and it looks spectacular even before you factor in superfan David Harbour
Creative Assembly unveiled its new sci-fi Total War game today
After a trilogy's worth of takes on classic fantasy Warhammer, the Total War series is heading to the grimdark future for a brand-new entry. Total War: Warhammer 40,000 was announced at The Game Awards 2025. We even got an introduction from Stranger Things star David Harbour, a noted Warhammer superfan who is, himself, playing an as-yet-unrevealed character.
The trailer is mostly cinematic, but the tiny bit of gameplay footage at the end looks spectacularly chaotic. The Steam page offers a few more gameplay details, including confirmation of four playable factions: Space Marines, Orks, Aeldari, and Astra Militarum.
You'll also be able to choose from various sub-factions, or even create your own custom army. You'll be able to name your own warband, customize its colors and iconography, and outfit your soldiers with "your own unique fusion of devastating tactical abilities, signature traits, and arcane wargear."
The game itself offers the same combination of real-time tactics and turn-based strategy that the Total War series is known for, though of course this time the turn-based map is set across the galaxy. The store page also teases destructible environments, where "every impact reshapes the terrain, creating new cover and fresh tactical opportunities."
Perhaps the most notable detail is that the trailer concludes not just with a Steam logo, but branding for PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well. Creative Assembly recently teased that future Total War games might also come to PlayStation and Xbox, and it seems that promise is already paying off. Unfortunately, no release date – not even a release year – has been confirmed just yet.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
