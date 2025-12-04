Future Total War games can come to PlayStation and Xbox, Creative Assembly confirms

Total War has been a lot of things over the last 25 years. It has certainly been iconic, reshaping the strategy genre time and time again. It's also been open to experimentation, diving into multiple eras of history and into the fantasy Warhammer sandbox. Something it has never primarily been, however, is console-friendly. Creative Assembly is ready to change that.

Announced as part of its 25th anniversary showcase on December 4, Creative Assembly announced the Warcore game engine – the next evolution of Total War's proprietary technology. The studio promises that the new game engine is "the most advanced technological foundation in the franchise’s history" and that it will empower its developers "with a suite of tools that allows for gameplay to be more immersive, dynamic and responsive than ever before."

Which is all to say, Creative Assembly is promising future Total War games will remain at the "cutting edge of strategy gaming for years to come." The part of the Warcore announcement that should excite everybody is word that the engine is designed with console gaming in mind. "In a franchise first, it also enables future games to be released on PlayStation and Xbox, welcoming a new generation of commanders to the scale, immersion, and tactical mastery that defines Total War," says a Creative Assembly spokesperson.

While the studio stopped short of announcing any Total War games for PS5 or Xbox Series X, this is a positive indication that the strategy series will finally land on consoles in the future.

The Total War series has long been among the best PC games you can play. For more, check out or big interview with the Total War devs, or find out about everything announced at the Total War 25th Anniversary Showcase.