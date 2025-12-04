Future Total War games can come to PlayStation and Xbox, Creative Assembly confirms
Total War is soon dropping its PC-exclusive ways
Total War has been a lot of things over the last 25 years. It has certainly been iconic, reshaping the strategy genre time and time again. It's also been open to experimentation, diving into multiple eras of history and into the fantasy Warhammer sandbox. Something it has never primarily been, however, is console-friendly. Creative Assembly is ready to change that.
Announced as part of its 25th anniversary showcase on December 4, Creative Assembly announced the Warcore game engine – the next evolution of Total War's proprietary technology. The studio promises that the new game engine is "the most advanced technological foundation in the franchise’s history" and that it will empower its developers "with a suite of tools that allows for gameplay to be more immersive, dynamic and responsive than ever before."
Which is all to say, Creative Assembly is promising future Total War games will remain at the "cutting edge of strategy gaming for years to come." The part of the Warcore announcement that should excite everybody is word that the engine is designed with console gaming in mind. "In a franchise first, it also enables future games to be released on PlayStation and Xbox, welcoming a new generation of commanders to the scale, immersion, and tactical mastery that defines Total War," says a Creative Assembly spokesperson.
While the studio stopped short of announcing any Total War games for PS5 or Xbox Series X, this is a positive indication that the strategy series will finally land on consoles in the future.
The Total War series has long been among the best PC games you can play. For more, check out or big interview with the Total War devs, or find out about everything announced at the Total War 25th Anniversary Showcase.
Josh West is the Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 15 years experience in online and print journalism, and holds a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Prior to starting his current position, Josh has served as GR+'s Features Editor and Deputy Editor of games™ magazine, and has freelanced for numerous publications including 3D Artist, Edge magazine, iCreate, Metal Hammer, Play, Retro Gamer, and SFX. Additionally, he has appeared on the BBC and ITV to provide expert comment, written for Scholastic books, edited a book for Hachette, and worked as the Assistant Producer of the Future Games Show. In his spare time, Josh likes to play bass guitar and video games. Years ago, he was in a few movies and TV shows that you've definitely seen but will never be able to spot him in.
- Dustin BaileyStaff Writer
