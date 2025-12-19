Total War: Medieval 3 lead is "pretty sure" we'll get the strategy game before Elder Scrolls 6, but hopes Bethesda will prove him wrong: "I need it"

Creative Assembly is tackling the sequel after almost 20 years

A beautiful coastal Mediterranean biome as depicted in concept art for Total War: Medieval 3
(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

After 19 years, Total War: Medieval 3 is in development at Creative Assembly. But don’t get too excited, because there's still quite a bit to go before we'll get to play the long-awaited historical strategy game. One of the studio bosses is relatively confident it'll arrive before The Elder Scrolls 6, though, even if he'd rather be playing that first.

In a round-up post on the official forums, Roger Collum, vice president of the Total War series, speaks about the announcement of Medieval 3, and tempers expectations for a release window. "We know it's going to be a few years (I'm pretty sure we'll still beat Elder Scrolls VI to market – please Bethesda accept the challenge for all our sake – I need it!)," he says, jokingly, "and there's no amount of sugarcoating to escape that fact, but we really want to make it something worth waiting for – and with your support, it will be."

Odds certainly aren't bad that Total War: Medieval 3 wins that race, despite Collum's hopes otherwise. The sequel to Medieval 2: Total War will, like its predecessor, draw from the Middle Ages, and it's taken several false starts to get to now.

"We've tried to do it many times – but we felt we couldn't do it justice until now," Collum writes. "Bringing a game to life requires all the right things to fall perfectly in place; the right team, the right technology, the right vision to push the boundaries of our historical experience and deliver something that resonates with players worldwide."

The race is on: The Elder Scrolls 6 vs Total War: Medieval 3 vs Half-Life 3. GTA 6 is coming next November, but there's room for any one of these to be second, and I think my money's on Creative Assembly here.

