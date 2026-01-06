Total War: Warhammer 40,000's crusades sound a lot like Helldivers 2's galactic map, and strategy sickos should pay attention: "Every campaign you play, there is meaning to it"

Total War: Warhammer 40,000 has already become a permanent fixture in my subconscious, its trailer nestled somewhere between the bassline to 'Is She Weird' and an upsetting childhood memory involving The Jungle Book 2. I've already rewatched the upcoming strategy game's scant footage more than I'd care to admit, and if there is a limit to the amount of times you can watch the same poor orc get liquefied by plasma, I have not found it yet.

There's good reason to be excited. The Total War: Warhammer trilogy has long established itself as the seminal adaptation of Games Workshop's high fantasy setting, and the 40K universe offers an even vaster sandbox to play with. Creative Assembly isn't shying away from that scope, instead aiming to capture a galaxy-wide conflict in a way that no Warhammer video game has achieved before.

It's a fascinating level of ambition, but there are still many unanswered questions. To learn more about how Total War: Warhammer 40,000 intends to do so much, I caught up with Creative Assembly's Simon Mann (product owner – campaign design) and Andy Hall (principal narrative designer).

Painting the map