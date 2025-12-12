Total War: Warhammer 40,000 wants to be "the seminal Warhammer 40K game," says its devs, who sell me in just 8 words: "You can customize the fingers on Space Marines!"

Depending on how much time you've clocked in at the rumor mill, Total War: Warhammer 40,000 is either the worst-kept secret in gaming or one of 2025's most mind-blowing reveals. Either way, the news is out: here is a revolutionary step into sci-fi territory for Total War, taking the strategy series into the stars with a remarkably bold vision for capturing the vastness of 40K's setting.

While visiting Creative Assembly, Total War: Warhammer 40,000 is on the tip of every developer's tongue. Those on the technical side marvel at what the studio's new Warcore engine is already achieving, from strafing units to destruction physics, while developers working on the game itself boast of being able to conquer sky-scraping hive cities and customize Space Marines' fingers.

Still, few are as animated as Simon Mann (product owner – campaign design) and Andy Hall (principal narrative designer). Sitting down to discuss all things Total War: Warhammer 40,000, the pair's enthusiasm is immediate – and as they unveil the true scope of their game's ambition, their excitement proves infectious.

What is your duty?

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

Since the earliest days of Total War: Warhammer, fans have wondered if Creative Assembly could tackle 40K. For my own part in those musings, I've always wondered how the physical dynamic would work. Guns in Total War are nothing new – Skaven were given miniguns and snipers as early as Total War: Warhammer 2 – but in 40K, where melee and sidearms are more commonly interchangeable, the series' traditional front-to-back battle lines are a little harder to imagine.

Creative Assembly has approached the task by blending Total War's signature formula with inspiration from 40K's tabletop game. The ranged and melee structuring is still in place, but has been changed to feel more dynamic and hybrid. Soldiers will be able to use cover on the battlefield, and individual characters within one unit can be equipped uniquely.

"Like you'd expect in the tabletop game, a unit of your warriors isn't just made up of one unit type. It's not the same person: they've got different specialists, different weapon styles," Mann explains, pointing to Space Marines as an example. "If you play the tabletop, a sergeant with an intercessor squad is armed with a chainsword and bolt pistol. They're good in both melee and ranged."

These loadouts can be changed by players, from picking their weapon loadouts to even more in-depth customization via a fully-fledged unit painter. Neither Mann or Hall seem phased by the balance of power between ranged and melee combat. The confidence brings to mind Total War: Warhammer, which prompted fears – since proven unfounded – over how flying units, godlike beings, and spellcasting would gel with the once exclusively historical series.

(Image credit: Sega/Creative Assembly)

"There are bigger stakes at play here than just a single campaign or battle" Simon Mann, product owner – campaign design

As the pair explain how battles will work, my own fears are put to rest. In fact, keeping Total War's battle dynamic intact seems like small beans when you look at Total War: Warhammer 40,000's broader ambitions. Rather than creating a microcosm of the universe – say, setting the game on one planet – the campaign map will take place across the galaxy.

Some elements of 40K lend themselves to Total War naturally: as Mann points out, individual tabletop sorties are similar in nature to Creative Assembly's real-time battles, moments of action within a bigger picture. But achieving a galaxy-wide campaign is something far beyond the series' usual wheelhouse. As Total War: Warhammer 40,000 took form, its scale soon became apparent.

One planet became several planets. Several planets became a solar system. A solar system became the entire galaxy.