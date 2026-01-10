My favorite Warhammer 40K army just got a whole lot better

Necrons don't care about Christmas, because apparently, we get all our gifts in January. The 500 Worlds campaign book is on the way, kicking off the beginning of the end for 10th edition Warhammer 40K in style — with a big brawl between the Ultramarines and the Necrons.

Those big, stupid blueberries got some new toys, including an updated model for Space Marine 2's Captain Titus, but as a die-hard Necron player, I'm here to talk about the shiny new toys for my shiny old boys. And let me tell you, fellow overlords, the star gods have blessed us.

I'm normally a fairly active tournament player, but I've been cold on playing my Necrons for the last few months. Not because we're bad, per se; there are some decent builds, but they all revolve around the same game plan of "get shot a lot, and just hope you don't die." The army had very little agency, and no backup plan when being big, tough boys isn't enough. That all changes with the 500 Worlds, though. Now, we get to go on the attack.