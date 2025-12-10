5 years on from Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red reveals why making Night City the "main antagonist" created an irresistible RPG: "Exploring the darker side of human nature is exciting"

Cyberpunk 2077 has undergone major changes since it launched five years ago today (December 10). While plenty of updates have been transformative for the RPG, underneath the impressive overhauls and additions, the fundamental story and themes at the heart of V's journey have always remained the same.

Set within a neon-tinted city that's all too willing to drown you in its darkness if you let it, CD Projekt Red puts forward a tale of survival and perseverance that I find myself revisiting often. In the lead up to the five year milestone since release, I've been reflecting on what continues to draw me and so many others to the streets of Night City. With the chance to sit down with Cyberpunk 2077's lead writer, Tomasz Marchewka, I ask him: what is it about survival stories like V's that so many find appealing?

"It's not about the leather jackets and the guns, and cyber wear," says Marchewka. "It's always about the stuff that is relatable."

Never fade away

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

In spite of Cyberpunk 2077's dark futuristic setting – filled with corruption, corporations, and candy-colored advertisements promising a better you and a better tomorrow – V's fight to stay alive taps into something very human that we can all relate to. We may not know what it means to be a merc in a gang-filled world, or have the digital construct of a rockerboy taking over our head, but as Marchewka says, we all have our "own stuff that challenges us" and it's all too easy to connect with V's desire to retain their identity and sense of self.

"When you simplify it enough, it becomes a story about ourselves," Marchewka says. "Like all of the stories told by [CD Projekt] Red. They are stories about ourselves, about human beings being challenged in very difficult moments, and their humanity being challenged. But you need a glimmer of hope, and you need that hope to be visible somewhere there."

I've played Cyberpunk 2077 more times than I can count. The release of Phantom Liberty, along with many of the updates – which brought me the likes of romantic hangouts, the addition of SmartFrames, and Silverhand as a car companion – all had a part to play in bringing me back. But at root of it, I'm forever drawn to the flawed cast of characters that are trying to keep that "glimmer of hope" alive, even in the darkest corners of Night City.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

One of the most flawed characters is undoubtedly Johnny Silverhand, who really grew on me over time. In some ways, he's a personification of Night City. Selfish, arrogant, and antagonistic at times, Johnny isn't always on your side, and he fights against you just as Night City seems to. But he's also processing that he's a construct that could very well override V's personality, and his faults and reactions are what make him such a human, relatable character.

The very fact that he's rough around the edges is what eventually made me warm to him, and after expressing as much to Marchewka, he agrees that it's those rough edges, together with his redeeming qualities, that make Silverhand so compelling.

"My favorite part to explore as a writer, whether it's writing for games or comic books or anything else, are the flaws of the character," Marchewka says. "I like to explore character flaws. I love inevitable mistakes, and I love seeing where it takes the character. As you can probably tell, my stories rarely have happy endings because of that. But I think exploring the darker side of human nature is exciting, because we can learn something about ourselves as well."

Neon lights and neon dreams