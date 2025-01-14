One small feature in the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update made me fall in love with driving through Night City all over again

In Cyberpunk 2077 , I rarely, if ever, fast travel. Sure, it's a convenient, time-saving way to hop from place to place in the sprawling open-world, but it would rob me of what I love doing most in Night City: driving. I get lost behind the wheel to the heady beats of the Body Heat radio station, or the thrums of Samurai's guitar-laden discography playing on Morro Rock. For me, nothing beats driving in first-person in CD Projekt Red's RPG. I feel completely immersed in the front seat of my trusty Hella EC-D 1360 vehicle – or any one of the beauties I buy from the autofixer with my hard-earned eddies – as I soak in the passing sights of NC from my windshield. I tend to go from car to car depending on what mood takes me, but I appreciate how each one provides a slightly different driving experience, whether it be the design of interior or the shape of the steering wheel, to the varying sizes and max speeds of the different models – with larger vehicles often feeling weightier to control, while the sporty numbers feel silky smooth on the roads.

But just when I thought I couldn't possibly love driving in the Cyberpunk 2077 more than I already do, the 2.2 update came along late last year to introduce a feature I didn't know I sorely wanted. Now, I'm not always cruising along the metropolis solo, because Johnny Silverhand will often join me as a passenger as I get from A to B, bringing a sense of companionship to my roadtrips that cuts through the inherent loneliness of Night City.

Riding shotgun

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

As V remarks, "friends are hard to come by in Night City". Whether you're a Corpo, Streetkid, or Nomad, you can count the number of people you can trust on one hand. While there's companionship to be found in Judy, Panam, River, Kerry – and to a lesser extent Viktor Vektor and Misty – there's really only one constant figure throughout CD Projekt Red's RPG who's permanently by your side. I am of course talking about the one and only Johnny Silverhand. His company may be forced on you since his engram is lodged in your head, and he may not exactly always have your best interests at heart to begin with, but without his presence, V's existence in the neon-tinted metropolis would be even more solitary.

It admittedly took me some time to become attached to Johnny. He's not exactly likeable at first blush, coming across as an arrogant, abrasive figure who appears to want to take over your body to finish what he started half a century ago. But over the course of my 800-some hours in the street-worn shoes of various different V incarnations, I've warmed up to the rockerboy. Rather than the antagonist I thought he was, he feels like a close, flawed friend that keeps me company as I navigate the relentless dangers of NC.

As much as I might have resisted him at first, Silverhand completely won me over – to the point that I always relish any story moments, gigs, or side jobs where he pops up and actively takes part. While that can sometimes come in the form of his construct appearing to make snarky comments, he also often expresses his opinion or offers some advice (whether it's wanted or not) about a certain conversation or event you're right in the middle of. I always enjoy how this makes him feel like a companion who's going through it all right alongside you – and he is, indirectly, since he sees and hears everything you do.

Backseat driving

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

I also appreciate how Silverhand feels even more involved in the Phantom Liberty expansion. Dogtown is a sea of grey, and trustworthy figures are even more scarce in the district, but it always feels like Johnny has your back… or at the very least consistently urges you to consider your actions carefully to keep yourself – and by extension him – safe. Having him appear is a small touch in the grand scheme of things, but it just makes him feel more companionable. It's not a new habit for him, since in some of the memorable quests or side jobs in the base game, Johnny joins you in your car – such as the time you drive out to help Mitch fulfill his best friend Scorpion's last request, or when he appears in the back seat of Panam's beloved Thornton as you set out to bring down an airborne convoy.

As an engram that's with you 24/7, it makes perfect sense that he'd occasionally appear during your travels. For me, Silverhand's presence is the cherry on top of my favorite pastime. There's something quite reassuring about him popping up and telling me he's missed me as I make my way through the mean streets of NC, and the way he reacts to my driving habits just adds to the sense of immersion. He's told me off for speeding a few times now, and I couldn't help but laugh when he lamentedly said "V" with such disappointment when I crashed onto the pavement. I promise, I'm a better driver in-game than this is making me sound.

Cyberpunk 2077's 2.2 update sure was a big surprise late last year, but I'll be forever thankful it enabled Johnny Silverhand to join me during my travels. Friends might be hard to come by in Night City, but at least we have our sometimes faithful rockerboy to fill our passenger seats from now on.

