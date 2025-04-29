Forza Horizon 5 landing on PS5 means I'm replaying one of the greatest racing games of all time, and this is the best it's been in 4 years

Almost four years on from its original launch on Xbox Series X, I'm reliving the opening of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5. The gloriously over-the-top introduction to Playground Games' open-world racing adventure is just as entertaining as it ever was, but there's one marked difference that steps things up a gear. After jettisoning out of the back of a plane behind the wheel of a Ford Bronco, I careen over the hilltops of Mexico and I'm instantly taken by the responsive feel of the DualSense controller.

Not only do the adaptive triggers give me tactile feedback as I put the pedal to the metal, but the controller's vibrations change to mirror the traction of the wheels as I hit different surfaces. I really begin to notice how it enhances the experience when the race switches things up and has me speeding across tarmac in the silky smooth Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe.

I've always loved how every vehicle in Forza Horizon 5 feels different to drive – which speaks to Playground Games' expert approach to bringing each car's design virtually to life – and the DualSense only amplifies that all the more. Returning to the adventure only reaffirms that there really has never been a better time to hit the roads of Mexico – regardless of what platform you're on – but the DualSense truly is a match made in heaven when it comes to driving in Forza Horizon 5.

Ride through realms

Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 is exciting in isolation. Now the PlayStation community can fasten their seatbelts and hit the roads of Mexico, and I'm jazzed that it means more players will be able to discover one of the best racing games of all-time. I don't say that lightly, either. In my Forza Horizon 5 review, I gave Playground Games open-world race fest full marks at launch thanks to the polished, packed experience it delivered from the get-go. And it's only gotten better since then. With downright fun expansions like Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure, a host of community updates, and lots of festival playlists to get stuck into, the launch on PS5 also coincides with the release of another addition to all platforms: Horizon Realms.

Bringing back 11 locations that were originally limited-time events, Horizon Realms lets you speed through unique tracks in two different modes. Skill mode sees you try to bank the highest possible score in a set amount of time through your driving prowess, while free mode lets you roam at your leisure through the locations solo or with pals.

Testing out Skill mode with DualSense is a dream, with the tension of the adaptive triggers letting me feel every drift, 180 turn, and tight maneuver I try to pull off on a neon-tinted track with a distinct '80s Miami vibes. With new achievements and cars to earn, Realms is a welcome addition for returning drivers and newcomers alike.

It is slightly surreal that I have to use my Microsoft account to play – with stats and driveatars from my Xbox sessions sometimes popping up – and the PS5 release doesn't feature cross-save, which means I've had to start the core festival campaign over. But I've been enjoying rediscovering it all over again several years later.

Sure, I miss some of my rides, but you can't beat the sense of the progression Forza Horizon 5 affords as you work your way through races, earning accolades (Forza's badge-like achievement system), and unlocking more festivals in Mexico as you go. Plus, you can also get stuck into a plethora of different challenges peppered throughout the map, from pushing the speed limit to the max in speed zones to taking part in pinata smashing circuits, and so much more. There really is so much to do, and the DualSense just brings every race and challenge to life with its haptic goodness.

Since I've been away from Playground Games' take on Mexico for a spell, there's plenty for me to discover and try out that's completely new to me (and I'll never turn down the opportunity to put my racing prowess in my beloved Audi TT to the test).

The release on a new platform has given me the perfect excuse to revisit what is one of the most downright entertaining open-world racing games around, but I've also been pleasantly surprised by just how good it feels to relive thanks to the DualSense. I'm excited for everyone who's getting behind the wheel for the first time on PS5 – you're in for a hell of a ride.

