Cyberpunk 2077's surprise car customization update was co-developed by the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake devs, lets you lower your wanted level on the fly GTA-style

Cyberpunk 2077's new 2.2 update adds a host of character and vehicle customization options, including one that lets you lower your NCPD wanted level on the fly, GTA-style.

Of course, there wasn't ever supposed to be an update 2.2; CDPR made it pretty clear when 2.1 released right about a year ago that it would be its final significant update, but just this week it pulled a switcharoo and announced one more – and it's pretty beefy!

Now, you might be wondering how a studio which has largely moved on to future projects managed to find time to make another big Cyberpunk 2077 update, and well, it technically didn't. In a livestream accompanying 2.2's release, CDPR said that it tapped Virtuos Games, the studio behind the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake, to aid in the update's development.

Per the update's official release notes, 2.2 adds an array of new customization features for your character and vehicle, new photo mode functionality, and Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand as your passenger princess.

Perhaps the most notable change in update 2.2 is the ability to use the CrystalCoat vehicle customization feature to "fool the cops and lower your NCPD wanted level!" CrystalCoat can also now be used to change paint jobs on Herrera, Mizutani, Quadra, and Villefort vehicles in addition to the Rayfield vehicles. Also, if you see a car design that you like, you can now scan it using your Kiroshi optics, save it for a small fee, and apply it to any CrystalCoat-compatible vehicle.

In addition to what's already there, the character customizer now has 32 eye colors, 18 lip makeup types, 17 nail colors, 10 cheek makeup types, 16 eye makeup types, four face scars, five eyebrow shapes, four face tattoos, two body tattoos, and eight cosmetic face cyberware options. Choices!

