Cyberpunk 2077's Switch 2 port took a "f***tonne of effort" and is a "hell of a benchmark" for what Nintendo's new console can do, quest director says

Cyberpunk 2077's incoming Nintendo Switch 2 port was apparently a tough, tough job to get right, but all the hard work seems to have been worth it as the game's quest director says it's now a "benchmark" to show what the new handheld console is capable of achieving.

Pre-orders for some upcoming Switch 2 games, including CD Projekt Red's dystopian epic, have now opened, so Cyberpunk 2 director and 2077's quest director Pawel Sasko celebrated the impending release by looking back on its development.

"This version of the game took a fuck-tonne of effort, our best crew have been hammering it, and I'm so proud of the outcome," Sasko tweeted. "If you want to experience what Nintendo Switch 2 can do, Cyberpunk 2077 is a hell of a benchmark."

He doesn't seem to be exaggerating either. Cyberpunk 2077 might be a five-year-old game at heart, but its neon-tipped lighting and dense cityscapes make it just as gorgeous as some games released today. Plus, Mario Kart World aside, there probably isn't going to be another Switch 2 launch game as graphically intensive as this one.

"Really hyped about it [the Switch 2 launch]," he continued, "we have been cranking this in secret for quite long, and I'm replaying the whole game as soon [as] it's out."

Elsewhere in the Switch-o-sphere, there's been a big hullaballo around how some physical releases are actually just game-key cards (as in, the physical card contains a 'key' to let you download the game and doesn't actually contain the game itself), such as Bravely Default's remaster and Street Fighter 6's port. But Cyberpunk 2077's physical box will include all 64GB of the game on the card, and in response to one comment praising the team, Sasko joked that they "used a hydraulic vise to get it there" because "that game is massive."

