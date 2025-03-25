Despite releasing exactly zero new games, CD Projekt bagged $120 million in profit for 2024 – the Witcher and Cyberpunk studio's third-best result ever

CD Projekt, the parent company that oversees The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 developer CD Projekt Red, has just released its financial results for 2024. The company bagged nearly $260 million in consolidated revenue and nearly $120 million in net profit, which is the third-best result in its history, despite releasing exactly zero new games during the year.

"Our 2024 financial results are really strong: nearly 1 billion PLN in consolidated revenues and nearly 470 million PLN in net profit," CD Projekt CFOR Piotr Nielubowicz says in a video message accompanying the results. "This is the third highest profit line in the Company’s history – and the best result we have ever managed in a year which did not include any major releases."

With The Witcher 4 in full production and concept work for Cyberpunk 2 expanding, Nielubowicz notes that there have been "record expenditures on development projects" on top of a "100 million PLN dividend" paid out to investors. Despite all that, CDPR "actually managed to increase our cash reserves last year. These resources enable us to remain independent in both financial and creative terms."

In a recent interview, CD Projekt's co-CEOs noted that they're not interested in chasing game industry trends, and Michał Nowakowski reiterated that sentiment in a statement provided as part of today's financial result, saying that "we believe that cutting-edge single-player games rooted in strong franchises and immersive narratives will continue to enjoy great popularity." That dedication has certainly been working out for CDPR so far.

