The Witcher 4, Cyberpunk 2 developer CD Projekt Red scoops up more industry talent as a Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cinematics dev joins the team
She's most likely working on The Witcher 4 or Project Hadar
Lucie Hennet, one of the cinematic animators who worked on Sandfall Interactive's record-breaking J'RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has joined CD Projekt Red's Warsaw studio under the same job title.
Hennet spent two years on-site with Sandfall, first as an intern and then as an independent contractor, working on the game's gorgeous cinematics. Among the turn-based RPG with a distinctly French twist's long, long, long list of awards, you'll find prizes for cinematic categories like Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, and Best Art Direction.
As noted on her LinkedIn page, Hennet joined the team at CD Projekt Red as of this month, specifically working as a cinematic animator at the studio's Warsaw branch. This is the head office of the Cyberpunk and The Witcher creator, and as such has people working on every game in the developer's upcoming and ongoing library.
The post does not specify which project Hennet is working on, and we couldn't find mention of any particular game on other platforms. The Witcher 4 is exclusively developed at CD Projekt Red's Warsaw studio, but Hennet isn't necessarily working on this game. However, the other major named project currently in development, Cyberpunk 2, is mostly worked on at the company's Boston studio.
There is also currently a contracted position open at the Warsaw office for a gameplay animator showing that there's a recruitment drive for the upcoming fourth entry in similar roles. Though recently, CD Projekt Red has been bolstering all of its teams, filling roles on every game.
If Hennet has not been placed on development of The Witcher 4, then it is likely that she is working on the game currently codenamed Project Hadar. This is a completely new IP that's primarily being developed at CD Projekt Red's Polish studios.
CD Projekt Red welcomes new AI director, who joins The Witcher 4 studio "after 8 years of building memorable RPGs at BioWare" like Mass Effect 2 and 3
