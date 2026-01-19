Assassin's Creed Hexe's new lead scriptwriter is actually "guiding another team on other content," Ubisoft says, leading fans to speculate over DLC

Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe narrative director Darby McDevitt has elaborated on the role that returning series writer Christopher Grilli will take on in the upcoming Ubisoft RPG.

Last week, Grilli – who was a writer on Assassin's Creed Origins, Valhalla, and Mirage as well as Far Cry 5 and New Dawn – announced on his LinkedIn that he has returned to Ubisoft "as a Lead Scriptwriter on Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe." Given that the project has been in development for some time, fans have naturally speculated about the role Grilli is taking on the writing team.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe lead writer Darby McDevitt has confirmed that Christopher Grilli, who recently joined as lead scriptwriter for AC Hexe, is guiding another team on other content.I believe this is for a DLC for Hexe, and the original release plans for the game should not be… pic.twitter.com/JI8Gah4oTxJanuary 18, 2026

In response to one such piece of speculation in the Access the Animus Discord server (via Twitter user and Assassin's Creed fan account Zephryss), McDevvitt – narrative director of Hexe – responded to a fan wondering what the hierarchy of the writing team is. McDevvit explained, "Kristen [McGorry] is the lead writer of the main story. Chris is guiding another team on other content." As for his own role, McDevitt describes himself as "the evil puppet master who chooses the color of ink we use."