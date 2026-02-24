Ubisoft CEO fights nepotism accusations after appointing son to lead new Assassin's Creed studio – by insisting "Ubisoft was created as a family company"
I do not think it means what you think it means
Ubisoft just named subsidiary Vantage Studios as its new Assassin's Creed leader, and CEO Yves Guillemot wants you to know it's OK that he appointed his son Charlie to watch over it.
It's OK, since nepotism might be as central to Ubisoft as Far Cry or Rainbow Six. Specifically addressing nepotism accusations about Charlie Guillemot's appointment to co-CEO of Vantage in a recent interview with Variety, Guillemot begins by simply saying "Ubisoft was created as a family company."
Indeed, Guillemot and his four brothers Gérard, Christian, Claude, and Michel founded Ubisoft as a money-making venture in 1986 – but that was 1986. Guillemot choosing to let his son oversee one of the most lucrative video game franchises 40 years later doesn't have the same scrappy connotation.
Still, Guillemot insists Charlie and co-CEO Christophe Derennes "are the right leaders" for Vantage. He says, "They bring complementary strengths and experience that make them well-suited for the role. Their appointment was based on their skills, track record, and fit for the role."
Fit or unfit, Derennes and the younger Guillemot will now be presiding over what Ubisoft says in a February 23 news post is Vantage's "pivotal role in driving the Assassin's Creed brand's long-term vision."
And, you know, maybe older Guillemot has a point. According to his LinkedIn, Charlie Guillemot has been a member of the internal Transformation Committee dedicated to reviving Ubisoft's flagship franchises since 2025, so that's likely the Assassin's Creed-relevant experience Yves Guillemot is referencing when he talks about "track record." Otherwise, for three years before the Transformation Committee, Charlie co-founded and led the AI-driven, web3 gaming venture Unagi. As Ubisoft quadruples down on its commitment to using generative AI during game development, that experience unfortunately seems relevant, too.
Assassin's Creed 3 director says Ubisoft's Skull and Bones dev team was "junior" and "trying to essentially make Black Flag crossed with World of Tanks or World of Warships," but without the "experience."
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
