Ubisoft CEO fights nepotism accusations after appointing son to lead new Assassin's Creed studio – by insisting "Ubisoft was created as a family company"

I do not think it means what you think it means

Ubisoft just named subsidiary Vantage Studios as its new Assassin's Creed leader, and CEO Yves Guillemot wants you to know it's OK that he appointed his son Charlie to watch over it.

It's OK, since nepotism might be as central to Ubisoft as Far Cry or Rainbow Six. Specifically addressing nepotism accusations about Charlie Guillemot's appointment to co-CEO of Vantage in a recent interview with Variety, Guillemot begins by simply saying "Ubisoft was created as a family company."

Indeed, Guillemot and his four brothers Gérard, Christian, Claude, and Michel founded Ubisoft as a money-making venture in 1986 – but that was 1986. Guillemot choosing to let his son oversee one of the most lucrative video game franchises 40 years later doesn't have the same scrappy connotation.

