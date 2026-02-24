Assassin's Creed 3 director says Ubisoft's Skull and Bones dev team was "junior" and "trying to essentially make Black Flag crossed with World of Tanks or World of Warships," but without the "experience"

Alex Hutchinson says Skull and Bones was "essentially the same stuff re-shipping 14 years after we made it," so it was "bizarre" watching development drag on for so long

Assassin's Creed 3 director Alex Hutchinson was as surprised as anyone to see the development of Ubisoft's infamous AAAA pirate game Skull and Bones drag on for so long, especially since, in his view, he and his team already laid the foundation for what they were making.

There was a time when many doubted whether Skull and Bones would ever release. Development began way back in 2013 when it was intended as a multiplayer expansion for Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, and without going into its incredibly tumultuous history, there were several major development reboots and delays before it eventually, triumphantly some would say, released in 2024.

Skull and Bones was the first original game whose development was led by Ubisoft Singapore, although the studio worked in a support capacity on every Assassin's Creed game from Assassin's Creed 2 on, notably as a significant contributor to Assassin's Creed 3's ship battling.

I'm a diehard Sea of Thieves fan, noted pirate media obsessive, and longtime Assassin's Creed player, so you'd think Skull and Bones would be right up my alley. Sadly, having played for a few hours at launch and then never again, I have to agree with GR's 2.5/5-star review that on top of many disparate issues, it's just too much of a live-service grind for my money.

