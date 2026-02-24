Finally, a new pirate game that's actually good: I can't stop playing the Steam Next Fest demo for this open-world survival game with Assassin's Creed Black Flag sailing, Sea of Thieves combat, and Ark crafting

Windrose is something special, I can feel it

It's been a few years of rough sailing for fans of pirate games. Without naming names, I feel like there hasn't been a whole lot of treasure on treasure island recently, but it looks like a cask of salvation has washed ashore in the truly shipshape Steam Next Fest demo for Windrose, an open-world PvE survival crafting game blending influences from genre titans like Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, Sea of Thieves, and Ark.

In my many seasons playing Steam Next Fest demos for work, I've scarcely come across one as well-optimized as Windrose, which is really saying something for an open-world survival crafting game. This thing is a full-blown PvE base-building sim with resource and health management, in-depth sailing, naval combat, boarding and melee battles, and a story with beautifully animated cutscenes, and yet, in my 30 minutes with the demo it ran like an absolute champ on my ancient, RX 580 desktop.

I learned pretty early on that Windrose does not play around. "Kill a bore and obtain its hide," read an onscreen quest objective. Easy enough, I thought, I have a big ol' cutlass and pistol. Man, that pig F'd my S up. Thankfully, I had already established my tent as a respawn point and managed to find the same pig, its HP still slightly drained from the one sword attack I managed to land before it gored me, and still, it took two or three respawns to finally take that sucker down.

Naturally, I was a lot more cautious approaching my first encounter with a "drowned" enemy, which looks and behaves like a zombie. It was during this battle I learned that the Ctrl button acts as a backwards dodge, a massively useful tip that the demo didn't alert me to (either that or I just missed it). Combat feels a lot like Sea of Thieves, with a basic slash move and block assigned to the left and right mouse clicks, and a gun you can pull out and use in ranged encounters. That said, enemies are a lot spongier than Sea of Thieves, and dare I say, they're a little smarter too, with unpredictable movements and devastating attack points that make encounters tense and dangerous.

Here's where I disappoint everyone: I did not actually make it to the sailing parts of the demo today. The game makes you craft a bunch of stuff, including crafting materials themselves, before you can summon your flagship, and unfortunately the time allotted to me was gone by the time I had made everything. That said, I watched a few gameplay videos and it reminded me a lot of Black Flag, which is about the highest compliment I can pay this game.

Yes, all I've seen and done is the opening to the game and the very beginnings of base-building, but already I can just tell there's something special in Windrose. I don't know if it's the immaculate level of polish, the story, the simple but fun combat, the beautiful tropical sunsets, or just the fact that there's a new pirate game with real potential, but I'm not the only one with the same feeling. Wishrose Crew recently celebrated a million wishlists on Steam, and if you'll excuse me, I'm gonna go max out this demo and then twiddle my thumbs at my desk while I wait for early access.

